Few meals appear at first blush to be as basic as a burger—but nothing could be further from the truth. The dish is equal parts familiar and wildly open to interpretation; open to wide variety with countless meats, vegetables, and other elevated ingredients that can be used to make them.
Stacker compiled a list of burger recipes from Allrecipes that are anything but basic. Keep reading for new takes on this American classic, with some surprise ingredients—from feta to quinoa—thrown in for good measure.
Mo Bro’s Burgers
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 7
Black Bean Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 13
Veggie Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Texas Stuffed Grilled Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 Texas-size burgers
– Number of ingredients: 8
Cheeseburger Sliders
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 sliders
– Number of ingredients: 11
Homemade Ground Chicken-Chickpea Burgers
– Prep: 35 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 14
Lemony Salmon Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 8
Turkey Quinoa Baked Burgers
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Actually Delicious Turkey Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 8
Juiciest Hamburgers Ever
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Zucchini Patties
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 12 patties
– Number of ingredients: 8
Best Hamburger Ever
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 Servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Stacey’s Hamburger Seasoning
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 2 tablespoons
– Number of ingredients: 7
Portobello Mushroom Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 patties
– Number of ingredients: 9
Natasha’s Chicken Burgers
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Hawaiian Roast Beef Sliders
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 sliders
– Number of ingredients: 10
Quinoa Black Bean Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 5 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 12
Chef John’s Loco Moco
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Burgers
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 14
Lamb Burgers
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 1/4-pound burgers
– Number of ingredients: 11
Grilled Bison Burgers
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Vegan Black Bean Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Mushroom Cap Chorizo Burger
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 27 mins
– Total: 42 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 turkey burgers
– Number of ingredients: 5
Delicious Grilled Hamburgers
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Seasoned Turkey Burgers
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Loaded Greek Burgers
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 20
Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 18 rolls
– Number of ingredients: 15
Slider-Style Mini Burgers
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 sliders
– Number of ingredients: 6
Grilled Chicken Burgers
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Mushroom Veggie Burger
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 veggie patties
– Number of ingredients: 12
Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 8
The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever
– Prep: 40 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Blue Cheese Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Venison Bacon Burgers
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Juicy Lucy Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Ranch Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Tofu Burgers
– Prep: 40 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 2 days
– Total: 2 days
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 8
Garlic and Onion Burgers
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 5 to 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 7
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Spicy Chipotle Turkey Burgers
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 10
Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 15
Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 8
Pan-Fried Turkey Burgers
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Grilled Lamb Burgers
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 5 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 14
Tasty Tuna Burgers
– Prep: 22 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
Best Burger Ever
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 burgers
– Number of ingredients: 7
Bacon Wrapped Hamburgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Yummy Lemon Salmon Burgers
– Prep: 12 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
