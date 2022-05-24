Few meals appear at first blush to be as basic as a burger—but nothing could be further from the truth. The dish is equal parts familiar and wildly open to interpretation; open to wide variety with countless meats, vegetables, and other elevated ingredients that can be used to make them.

Stacker compiled a list of burger recipes from Allrecipes that are anything but basic. Keep reading for new takes on this American classic, with some surprise ingredients—from feta to quinoa—thrown in for good measure.

Mo Bro’s Burgers

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Black Bean Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Veggie Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Texas Stuffed Grilled Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 Texas-size burgers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Cheeseburger Sliders

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 sliders

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Homemade Ground Chicken-Chickpea Burgers

– Prep: 35 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Lemony Salmon Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Turkey Quinoa Baked Burgers

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Actually Delicious Turkey Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Zucchini Patties

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 12 patties

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Hamburger Ever

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 Servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Stacey’s Hamburger Seasoning

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 2 tablespoons

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 patties

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Natasha’s Chicken Burgers

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Hawaiian Roast Beef Sliders

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 sliders

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Chef John’s Loco Moco

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken Burgers

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Lamb Burgers

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 1/4-pound burgers

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Bison Burgers

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Mushroom Cap Chorizo Burger

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 27 mins

– Total: 42 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 turkey burgers

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Seasoned Turkey Burgers

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Loaded Greek Burgers

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Meatball-Stuffed Garlic Bread Sliders

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 18 rolls

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 sliders

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Chicken Burgers

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Mushroom Veggie Burger

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 veggie patties

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

The Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

– Prep: 40 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Blue Cheese Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Venison Bacon Burgers

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Juicy Lucy Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Ranch Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Tofu Burgers

– Prep: 40 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 2 days

– Total: 2 days

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Garlic and Onion Burgers

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 to 6 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Spicy Chipotle Turkey Burgers

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Pan-Fried Turkey Burgers

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Lamb Burgers

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Tasty Tuna Burgers

– Prep: 22 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Burger Ever

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 burgers

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Bacon Wrapped Hamburgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Yummy Lemon Salmon Burgers

– Prep: 12 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here