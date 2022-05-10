Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home.

Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking — not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances.

Pandemic or not, the grill is a favorite cooking appliance and method of preparing food. But there’s a whole lot more to cooking on the grill than simple burgers and dogs.

To expand your grill-cooking repertoire, Stacker compiled a list of grilling recipes from Allrecipes. Keep reading to add some new favorites to your culinary portfolio and breathe new life into your existing go-to barbecue recipes.

Good Frickin’ Paprika Chicken

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 20 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 21 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Scott Hibb’s Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 2 hrs 40 mins

– Total: 3 hrs

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Italian Chicken Marinade

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Potato Salad

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Barbequed Pineapple

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 8 slices

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

– Prep: 15 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 1/3 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Asparagus

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 3 mins

– Total: 18 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 patties

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 7 hrs

– Total: 7 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 5 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Bob’s Pulled Pork on a Smoker

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Additional: 12 hrs

– Total: 20 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Fajita Marinade I

– Prep: 15 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

BBQ Spice Rub

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 1/4 cup

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Beer Brats

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 sausages

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 32

– Yield: 4 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

World’s Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Chef John’s Copycat McRib® Sandwich

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 11 hrs

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 large sandwiches

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Marinated Tuna Steak

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 11 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 51 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Salmon I

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 16 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 31 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 25 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Marinated Flank Steak

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Hamburger Ever

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 Servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 5 mins

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Copycat Chipotle® Chicken

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 18 hrs

– Total: 18 hrs 15 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Steak Dry Rub

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 cup

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Lisa’s Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 day

– Total: 1 day

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 1/2 cups marinade

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Rotisserie Chicken

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 30 mins

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

The Perfect Basic Burger

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 16 mins

– Additional: 4 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 hamburger patties

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Grilled Sea Bass

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Tikka Masala

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 2 hrs 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 19

– Read more about the recipe here

Korean BBQ Sauce

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Cedar Planked Salmon

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Turkish Chicken Kebabs

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 27 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 large portions

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Detroit Hot Honey Wings

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Bar-B-Que Sauce

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 cup

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Whole Smoked Cauliflower

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 5 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Pork Chop Marinade

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Grill Master Chicken Wings

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Blackened Seasoning Mix

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 /4 cup

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Best Ever Beef Marinade

– Prep: 5 mins

– Total: 5 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Instant Pot® Ribs from Frozen

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 1 hr 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

London Broil II

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 5 hrs

– Total: 5 hrs 45 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here