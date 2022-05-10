Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.
In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home.
Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking — not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances.
Pandemic or not, the grill is a favorite cooking appliance and method of preparing food. But there’s a whole lot more to cooking on the grill than simple burgers and dogs.
To expand your grill-cooking repertoire, Stacker compiled a list of grilling recipes from Allrecipes. Keep reading to add some new favorites to your culinary portfolio and breathe new life into your existing go-to barbecue recipes.
Good Frickin’ Paprika Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Spicy Grilled Shrimp
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Total: 21 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Scott Hibb’s Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs 40 mins
– Total: 3 hrs
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Italian Chicken Marinade
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Potato Salad
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Barbequed Pineapple
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 8 slices
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Steak Marinade in Existence
– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 1/3 cups
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Asparagus
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 3 mins
– Total: 18 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 patties
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 7 hrs
– Total: 7 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 5 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Bob’s Pulled Pork on a Smoker
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Additional: 12 hrs
– Total: 20 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Fajita Marinade I
– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
BBQ Spice Rub
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 1/4 cup
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Beer Brats
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 sausages
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
A Very Popular BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
World’s Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Chef John’s Copycat McRib® Sandwich
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 11 hrs
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 large sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Marinated Tuna Steak
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 11 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 51 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Juiciest Hamburgers Ever
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Salmon I
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 16 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 31 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Char Siu (Chinese BBQ Pork)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 25 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Marinated Flank Steak
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Hamburger Ever
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 Servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Copycat Chipotle® Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 18 hrs
– Total: 18 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Steak Dry Rub
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 cup
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Lisa’s Favorite Carne Asada Marinade
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 1/2 cups marinade
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Rotisserie Chicken
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 30 mins
– Total: 1 hr 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Portobello Mushroom Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
The Perfect Basic Burger
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 16 mins
– Additional: 4 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 hamburger patties
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Grilled Sea Bass
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Tikka Masala
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 2 hrs 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Korean BBQ Sauce
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Cedar Planked Salmon
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Turkish Chicken Kebabs
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 27 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 large portions
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Detroit Hot Honey Wings
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Bar-B-Que Sauce
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 cup
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Whole Smoked Cauliflower
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 5 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Pork Chop Marinade
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Grill Master Chicken Wings
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Blackened Seasoning Mix
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 /4 cup
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Ever Beef Marinade
– Prep: 5 mins
– Total: 5 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Instant Pot® Ribs from Frozen
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
London Broil II
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 5 hrs
– Total: 5 hrs 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here