Summer and barbecues go hand in hand. When the weather warms up and the sun begins to shine, your grill is just begging to get used.
Barbecues are a wonderful way to get family and friends together outside for fun, games, and good conversation, but let’s face it, the focal point of any barbecue is the food. You may have your signature rib recipe and you may be a burger and hot dog master, but no good meal is complete without the right sides.
Of course, there are your standards — baked beans, macaroni or potato salad, macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob, watermelon, and coleslaw — but it’s always fun to mix things up a little.
Maybe offer a healthier option, like some grilled or chilled veggies. Or up your pasta salad game with some add-ins or new spices you’ve never used before. Summer’s the perfect time to whip up a side dish you’ve always wanted to try.
Stacker compiled a list of summer side dish recipes from Allrecipes that will keep your menu fresh. With 50 different recipes to choose from, you can try something new all summer long. Take a look below.
Easy Apple Cabbage Slaw
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Marinated Green Beans with Olives, Tomatoes, and Feta
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 40 mins
– Servings: 10
– Number of ingredients: 11
Asian-Style Zucchini
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Vegetable Orzo
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Potato Salad
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Easy Tortellini Salad
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Fresh Corn and Zucchini Saute
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Quick and Easy Thai Style Coleslaw
– Prep: 5 mins
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 5 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Southern Baked Yellow Squash
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Caramelized Onion and Bacon Potato Salad
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Yellow Squash
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Zucchini Ribbons With Goat Cheese
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Corn and Kale Salad
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Baby Carrots with Dill Butter
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Corn Salad with Creamy Italian Dressing
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
Smashed Cucumber Salad
– Prep: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Sauteed Summer Squash Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Asparagus Side Dish
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 17 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Cauliflower Side Dish
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Quinoa Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Ultimate Side Dish
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Chayote Squash Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 8
Hungarian Noodle Side Dish
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Easy Lentils Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Smashed Cauliflower Side Dish
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Sarah’s Spinach Side Dish
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Baked Pineapple Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Dawn’s Kale Side Dish
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Elegant Thanksgiving Squash Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Easy Zucchini-Tomato Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Italian Baked Zucchini Side Dish
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Squash and Green Bean Saute Side Dish
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Zucchini and Cheese
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Summer Couscous
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Summer Salad
– Prep: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Summer Sandwich
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Summer Lasagna
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Summer Sausage
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Additional: 3 days
– Total: 3 days 8 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 40
– Yield: 40 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Side of the Trail Cookies
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 6 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
Kale and Mushroom Side
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Sangria On The Light Side
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Green Bean Salad with Feta Cheese
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Cheddar and Macaroni Salad
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 day
– Total: 1 day 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Number of ingredients: 10
Zucchini and Potato Bake
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Grandma Z’s Crunch Salad
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Best Soup This Side Of The Mississippi
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins
– Additional: 6 hrs 15 mins
– Total: 9 hrs
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Zucchini and Blue Cheese Side
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Colorful Spinach and Prosciutto Side
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Chilled Mango and Pineapple Soup
– Prep: 15 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
