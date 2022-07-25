Italian colored tortellini with parmesan and sliced sausages close-up on a plate. horizontal view from above

Summer and barbecues go hand in hand. When the weather warms up and the sun begins to shine, your grill is just begging to get used.

Barbecues are a wonderful way to get family and friends together outside for fun, games, and good conversation, but let’s face it, the focal point of any barbecue is the food. You may have your signature rib recipe and you may be a burger and hot dog master, but no good meal is complete without the right sides.

Of course, there are your standards — baked beans, macaroni or potato salad, macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob, watermelon, and coleslaw — but it’s always fun to mix things up a little.

Maybe offer a healthier option, like some grilled or chilled veggies. Or up your pasta salad game with some add-ins or new spices you’ve never used before. Summer’s the perfect time to whip up a side dish you’ve always wanted to try.

Stacker compiled a list of summer side dish recipes from Allrecipes that will keep your menu fresh. With 50 different recipes to choose from, you can try something new all summer long. Take a look below.

Allrecipes

Easy Apple Cabbage Slaw

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Marinated Green Beans with Olives, Tomatoes, and Feta

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 40 mins

– Servings: 10

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Asian-Style Zucchini

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegetable Orzo

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Potato Salad

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Tortellini Salad

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fresh Corn and Zucchini Saute

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Thai Style Coleslaw

– Prep: 5 mins

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 5 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Southern Baked Yellow Squash

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

– Total: 1 hr 35 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Caramelized Onion and Bacon Potato Salad

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Yellow Squash

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Zucchini Ribbons With Goat Cheese

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Corn and Kale Salad

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baby Carrots with Dill Butter

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Corn Salad with Creamy Italian Dressing

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 35 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Smashed Cucumber Salad

– Prep: 15 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sauteed Summer Squash Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Asparagus Side Dish

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Total: 17 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cauliflower Side Dish

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quinoa Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ultimate Side Dish

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chayote Squash Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hungarian Noodle Side Dish

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Lentils Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Smashed Cauliflower Side Dish

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sarah’s Spinach Side Dish

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Pineapple Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Dawn’s Kale Side Dish

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Elegant Thanksgiving Squash Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Zucchini-Tomato Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Italian Baked Zucchini Side Dish

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Squash and Green Bean Saute Side Dish

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Zucchini and Cheese

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Summer Couscous

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Summer Salad

– Prep: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Summer Sandwich

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Summer Lasagna

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 25 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Summer Sausage

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Additional: 3 days

– Total: 3 days 8 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 40

– Yield: 40 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Side of the Trail Cookies

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 6 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Kale and Mushroom Side

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sangria On The Light Side

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Green Bean Salad with Feta Cheese

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cheddar and Macaroni Salad

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 day

– Total: 1 day 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Zucchini and Potato Bake

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grandma Z’s Crunch Salad

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Soup This Side Of The Mississippi

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins

– Additional: 6 hrs 15 mins

– Total: 9 hrs

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Zucchini and Blue Cheese Side

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Colorful Spinach and Prosciutto Side

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chilled Mango and Pineapple Soup

– Prep: 15 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here