KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eating healthy on Thanksgiving can still be simple and delicious.
Grace Hoffman, nutrition health program coordinator at Saint Luke’s Women Heart Center, joins FOX4 for a healthy Thanksgiving dish and a few tips to keep the holiday stress free.
Spinach, arugula, cranberry and walnut salad
Salad ingredients
- 3 cups spinach, loosely packed
- 1 ½ cups arugula, loosely packed
- ½ cup walnuts
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup goat cheese (optional)
Dressing ingredients
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2-3 tbsp honey
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 ½ tsp fresh thyme (or ½ tsp dried thyme)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
Directions
- Make the dressing: add dressing ingredients into a jar or bowl. Shake or stir vigorously.
- Add spinach, arugula, walnuts, and cranberries into a large bowl. Pour dressing over slowly. Toss to combine. Add more dressing as desired. Top salad with goat cheese.
- Serve and enjoy!