KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eating healthy on Thanksgiving can still be simple and delicious.

Grace Hoffman, nutrition health program coordinator at Saint Luke’s Women Heart Center, joins FOX4 for a healthy Thanksgiving dish and a few tips to keep the holiday stress free.

Spinach, arugula, cranberry and walnut salad

Salad ingredients

3 cups spinach, loosely packed

1 ½ cups arugula, loosely packed

½ cup walnuts

½ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup goat cheese (optional)

Dressing ingredients

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2-3 tbsp honey

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 ½ tsp fresh thyme (or ½ tsp dried thyme)

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Directions

Make the dressing: add dressing ingredients into a jar or bowl. Shake or stir vigorously. Add spinach, arugula, walnuts, and cranberries into a large bowl. Pour dressing over slowly. Toss to combine. Add more dressing as desired. Top salad with goat cheese. Serve and enjoy!