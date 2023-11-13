KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eating healthy on Thanksgiving can still be simple and delicious.

Grace Hoffman, nutrition health program coordinator at Saint Luke’s Women Heart Center, joins FOX4 for a healthy Thanksgiving dish and a few tips to keep the holiday stress free.

Spinach, arugula, cranberry and walnut salad

Salad ingredients

  • 3 cups spinach, loosely packed  
  • 1 ½ cups arugula, loosely packed  
  • ½ cup walnuts 
  • ½ cup dried cranberries 
  • ¼ cup goat cheese (optional) 

Dressing ingredients

  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar 
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil 
  • 2-3 tbsp honey 
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard  
  • 1 ½ tsp fresh thyme (or ½ tsp dried thyme) 
  • 1 clove garlic, minced 
  • ½ tsp salt 
  • ¼ tsp pepper 

Directions

  1. Make the dressing: add dressing ingredients into a jar or bowl. Shake or stir vigorously.  
  2. Add spinach, arugula, walnuts, and cranberries into a large bowl. Pour dressing over slowly. Toss to combine. Add more dressing as desired. Top salad with goat cheese.  
  3. Serve and enjoy!  