A new twist on black-eyed pea soup to ring in the New Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s almost time for the New Year, and for some people that comes with some tried and true traditions.

If black-eyed peas are one of those traditions you never miss at the start of every year, the Culinary Center of Kansas City has a fresh take for you to try. FOX4’s Marcus Officer visits with Chef Jill to break down the recipe. Watch them whip it up in the video player above.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 cups dried black-eyed peas

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

3 large carrots, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 poblano peppers, diced, about 1 1/2 cups (see Cook’s Note)

8 cups basic chicken stock, homemade (recipe follows), divided

1 bay leaf

1 pound smoked pulled pork

1 1/2 cups diced green chiles (505 fire-roasted chiles)

Spice mix ingredients

2 teaspoons oregano

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

Pinch cayenne or more to taste

Directions

Dissolve 2 tablespoons salt in 6 quarts of water in a large pot. Add beans and soak at room temperature for at least 8 hours. Drain and rinse well.

Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium heat and cook onion, celery, and carrots until they begin to brown and caramelize. Add the diced poblanos and garlic to the pot and cook until fragrant.

Add soaked and rinsed beans and bay leaf to the pot; cover with 6 cups of chicken stock and 4 cups of water or enough to cover with 2-3 inches above ingredients to allow beans to absorb liquid.

Add more stock or water, if needed. Heat on high until boiling. Reduce heat to a strong simmer and cook 45 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine spice mix ingredients. Add all the spice mix, pulled pork, and diced green chiles to the pot. Add about 2 cups more chicken stock to thin or until desired consistency is reached.

Bring back to a simmer and cook another 10 to 15 minutes to meld flavors. Taste and season with salt or pepper as needed.

Serve with cornbread and honey-butter, if desired. Makes 12 servings.

Cook’s Notes

ALWAYS use gloves when handling peppers.

If you purchase ready-made smoked pulled pork make sure it does not have barbecue sauce on it as that will change the flavor.

A combination of fresh chiles and canned chiles creates added bulk and appealing texture to the soup.

Use any favorite chile you prefer for added heat — the poblano and hatch green chile combo in this black-eyed pea soup is medium-mild heat.

Homemade Stock makes all soups better — make it with chicken, turkey or beef stock.

Make-ahead and freeze for quick heat and eat weeknight meals.

