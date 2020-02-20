Watch Now
Air-fryer ratatouille

Ingredients:

8 cherry or grape tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small red bell pepper, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces

1 1⁄2 cups diced eggplant cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes

1⁄2 cup diced zucchini cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes

1⁄3 cup coarsely chopped onion

2 teaspoons olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a large bowl, toss together tomatoes, garlic, red pepper, eggplant, zucchini, onion, oil, salt and pepper until coated.

Transfer vegetables to air fryer basket. Air-fry for 13 to 17 minutes, shaking the basket every 5 minutes, until vegetables are tender. Serve sprinkled with basil and Parmesan cheese.

