Air-fryer ratatouille

Best Regard Bakery and Café owner Robert Duensing’s small-batch King Cake recipe is perfect for a couple or small family. You are able to use any stand mixer, with regular paddle. No dough hook is needed. He created a soft, wet dough to avoid stressing out your mixer. Best Regards Mardi Gras King Cake Makes 4 buns Dough: 1 tablespoon granulated sugar ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon yeast 2 eggs ¼ stick (4…