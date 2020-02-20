Air-fryer ratatouille

Ingredients:
8 cherry or grape tomatoes
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 small red bell pepper, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces
1 1⁄2 cups diced eggplant cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
1⁄2 cup diced zucchini cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
1⁄3 cup coarsely chopped onion
2 teaspoons olive oil
1⁄4 teaspoon salt
1⁄8 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
1⁄4 cup chopped fresh basil
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
In a large bowl, toss together tomatoes, garlic, red pepper, eggplant, zucchini, onion, oil, salt and pepper until coated.
Transfer vegetables to air fryer basket. Air-fry for 13 to 17 minutes, shaking the basket every 5 minutes, until vegetables are tender. Serve sprinkled with basil and Parmesan cheese.