Author of “Food for the Family Soul” shares recipe for sweet potato avocado toast

Ingredients:

pickled onions

1 large red onion

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp orange peel

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper (fresh Ground)

4 cardamon pods

Sweet, potato toast

1 large sweet potato

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp chili lime seasoning

3 avocados

lemon

Directions:

Slice onions so you have thin rings. Put onions into a glass container with a lid. Place vinegar, lemon juice, orange peel, salt, and pepper in a small saucepan. Smash cardamom pods so that they open and add to the saucepan. Bring vinegar to a boil. Pour over onions and place lid. Leave on counter for thirty minutes. Stir every 10 minutes. Ready to eat, store remaining onions in the refrigerator.

Preheat oven 350 degrees. Clean sweet potato. Slice sweet potato into 6 slices lengthwise. Brush each slice with olive oil and sprinkle with chili lime seasoning. Bake on lined baking sheet for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and place each toast on a plate.

Cut open avocado and remove the pit. Once toast slices are soft. Scoop out and smash up avocado. Top each toast with half an avocado. Place half a cup of pickled onions on top of avocado. Slice the lemon into wedges and serve toast with a slice of lemon on the side.

