Bacon wrapped Argentina jumbo shrimp over a bed of mixed greens with strawberries

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what you need:

24 Argentina Jumbo Red Shrimp with shell and tail removed

4 oz of grated horseradish

12 slices of Hy-Vee Thick Cut Hickory Bacon, cut in half

Mixed Greens for salad base

1 pint of strawberries, hulled and sliced

Lite Vinaigrette dressing

1 each red onions, thinly sliced

4 oz feta cheese crumbles

Here’s what you need to do:

  • Toss shrimped together with horseradish
  • With bacon cut, wrap 1/2 piece bacon  around each  shrimp
  • Weave onto metal skewer, can use bamboo skewers. this should hold the bacon in place
  • Either cook on grill or in oven at 350 degrees until bacon is cooked
  • Toss salad together with dressing
  • Stopped with red onion, feta and strawberries
  • Remove cooked shrimp and place in salad or can be served one skewer topped on each salad

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News