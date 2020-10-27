Bacon wrapped Argentina jumbo shrimp over a bed of mixed greens with strawberries

Here’s what you need:
24 Argentina Jumbo Red Shrimp with shell and tail removed
4 oz of grated horseradish
12 slices of Hy-Vee Thick Cut Hickory Bacon, cut in half
Mixed Greens for salad base
1 pint of strawberries, hulled and sliced
Lite Vinaigrette dressing
1 each red onions, thinly sliced
4 oz feta cheese crumbles
Here’s what you need to do:
- Toss shrimped together with horseradish
- With bacon cut, wrap 1/2 piece bacon around each shrimp
- Weave onto metal skewer, can use bamboo skewers. this should hold the bacon in place
- Either cook on grill or in oven at 350 degrees until bacon is cooked
- Toss salad together with dressing
- Stopped with red onion, feta and strawberries
- Remove cooked shrimp and place in salad or can be served one skewer topped on each salad