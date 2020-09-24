Bite into fall decadence with this pumpkin pie cake recipe

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Pumpkin pie can now be a piece of cake!

This easy and delicious dessert is a whole new take on a Thanksgiving holiday or fall favorite! Try making cupcakes with this recipe for a unique updated ‘small cake’ treat. Top with a tiny candy pumpkin!

Ingredients:

Oil, for pan

1 (32 ounce) can pure pumpkin

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/3 teaspoon ground ginger

1 box yellow cake mix

¾ cup butter, melted (or margarine)

½ cup walnuts, chopped

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-x13-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl add pumpkin, eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Using a large spoon, beat until combined thoroughly, scraping sides as needed.

Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over the top of batter. Drizzle butter over cake mix and top with nuts, spreading both layers evenly to edges of pan.

Place in oven and bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until knife inserted into center comes out clean. Remove from oven and set on a wire rack to cool before cutting.

Serve warm. Makes 16 servings.

Something Extra:

For an extra special treat, add a dollop of cinnamon whipped cream on top of each

serving.

To make, in a small bowl add 1 cup whipping cream and beat until slightly thickened. Gradually blend in 2 to 4 tablespoons powdered sugar, ½ teaspoon vanilla, and ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon. Beat until combined thoroughly and thickened. Makes 2 cups.

For successful fluffy topping, be sure that whipping cream, bowl and beaters are chilled thoroughly. Don’t over beat or eventually you’ll have butter.

