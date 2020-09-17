Budget friendly broccoli, chicken and rice casserole recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Talk about easy, perfect for the changing weather and incredibly budget friendly! This dish checks all the boxes.

This recipe only costs $1.40 per serving, and it’s probably big enough to feed the entire family. Here’s how you make it.

Ingredients:

6 tbsp. butter, unsalted

1 large yellow onion, chopped

3 stalks celery, sliced

2 c. frozen broccoli, thawed and drained

1 c. 2% reduced-fat milk

1 10.5 oz. can cream of chicken soup

2 c. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 c. instant white rice, cooked

2 c. rotisserie chicken, shredded

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and celery. Saute until softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in broccoli and cook until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in milk, soup, cheese, rice, and chicken. Cook and stir until cheese has melted.

Pour into prepared dish. Bake 30 minutes or until mixture is hot and bubbly. Cool slightly before serving.

Screenshot of finished casserole recipe from @meteorologistkarliritter on Instagram.