KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4 to bring some good luck to 2024!
Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is said to bring good luck, health and abundance. After a night of ringing in the new year, this easy Canned Black-Eyed Pea Dip recipe is no problem to whip up.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 (15 oz.) cans of black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- 1 jalapeño, finely chopped, seeds and membranes removed (less or more depending on heat preference)
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
For Serving
- Tortilla chips or carrots and celery
- Optional toppings: Chopped green onions, chopped fresh paraley or chives or hot sauce.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside.
- Place one can of the rinsed, drained black-eyed peas into a large bowl. Mash lightly with a fork.
- Add the remaining black-eyed peas, onion, jalapeño, sour cream, cumin, salt, pepper, and 1/2 of the cheese. Mix well to combine.
- Transfer the bean mixture to the casserole dish. Top with the remaining shredded cheese.
- Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes, until hot and bubbly.
- Serve warm with tortilla chips or other dippers and desired toppings.