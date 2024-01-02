KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4 to bring some good luck to 2024!

Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is said to bring good luck, health and abundance. After a night of ringing in the new year, this easy Canned Black-Eyed Pea Dip recipe is no problem to whip up.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 (15 oz.) cans of black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
  • ½ cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 jalapeño, finely chopped, seeds and membranes removed (less or more depending on heat preference)
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

For Serving

  • Tortilla chips or carrots and celery
  • Optional toppings: Chopped green onions, chopped fresh paraley or chives or hot sauce.

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the oven to 350. Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside.
  2. Place one can of the rinsed, drained black-eyed peas into a large bowl. Mash lightly with a fork.
  3. Add the remaining black-eyed peas, onion, jalapeño, sour cream, cumin, salt, pepper, and 1/2 of the cheese. Mix well to combine.
  4. Transfer the bean mixture to the casserole dish. Top with the remaining shredded cheese.
  5. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes, until hot and bubbly.
  6. Serve warm with tortilla chips or other dippers and desired toppings.