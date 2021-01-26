Caprese Chicken recipe: $10 Tasty Dinner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This one of culinarian Lauren Lane’s most popular recipes, and she shared how to do it with FOX4.

This recipe will serve four to six people – depending on the size of their stomachs – all for less than $10!

“This quick and delicious Caprese chicken couldn’t be easier. These little tomatoes bursting with flavor and the mozzarella melting on the chicken is to die for!” Lane said.

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts (boneless)

Kosher salt

Pepper

Italian seasoning or a combination of dried basil and oregano

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (Cervasi preferred)

1 pint fresh cherry or grape tomatoes (more if you’d like, see note)

4 cloves of garlic, chopped

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

4 slices fresh mozzarella cheese

Optional: 6 leaves torn basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Sprinkle both sides of the chicken generously with Italian seasoning, kosher salt, and pepper. Heat a large skillet and add olive oil. When the pan is hot, add chicken and let sear for a few minutes. Don’t move the chicken around so it will brown nicely. Once one side is brown, turn the chicken over, add tomatoes, garlic, and balsamic around the chicken. It will bubble up, don’t worry! Place in oven and bake for 10-20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the chicken breast. You can use a meat thermometer to check doneness (It’s done when the chicken reaches 165 degrees), or just cut into the chicken and take a look. If the juices run clear, you are good to go. After the chicken is cooked through, add a piece of mozzarella cheese to each chicken breast. Set oven to broil and place the skillet on the top rack. Broil for a few minutes, or until cheese is melted and a little bit browned. Remove from oven and sprinkle the tomatoes with a bit of salt and fresh basil if using. Drizzle the balsamic sauce and tomatoes all over the chicken and serve.

Notes

This dish is great served on a bed of arugula or spinach drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper. It’s also delicious over a bed of pasta (Local KC Cervasi preferred) drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper.

You can double the amount of sauce if you’d like more of the tomato mixture.

Remember to store your tomatoes on the counter at room temperature for the best flavor.

The cooking time depends on the thickness of your chicken breasts. If you want to cook the chicken quicker, butterfly the chicken or pound it thinner.

