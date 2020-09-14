Cheesy grilled chicken pimento dip recipe with nationally-renown KC BBQ dry rub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As tailgating has turned into homegating during the pandemic, fans may find themselves having to prep more at-home foods.

Plowboys BBQ pitmaster and owner Todd Johns showed FOX4 how to make his popular grilled chicken pimento dip, featuring their famous Yardbird rub. The dry rub was recently rated as one of the 13 best rubs in the nation, according to Food and Wine Magazine.

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken thighs, trimmed of skin and excess fat

32 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese

16 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 ounces pimento peppers

2 jalapeño peppers, seeds and membranes removed, diced

1 poblano, diced

2 Anaheim peppers, diced

¼ cup green onion, diced

2 teaspoons Yardbird Rub, plus more for toast points

1 cup mayonnaise

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4-6 cloves fresh garlic, smoked and minced

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

1 (16-ounce) loaf French or Italian bread, sliced into 2-inch rounds

½ cup unsalted butter

To make the chicken:

Rub chicken thighs with Yardbird Rub. Grill thighs at 350 degrees, 5-7 minutes per side on medium-high heat until meat reaches 165 degrees F. internal temperature on a meat thermometer.

Place finished thighs in a pan, cover tightly with aluminum foil and set aside. Allow to cool and shred using two forks or your hands.

To assemble the dip:

Place all dip ingredients except cilantro in half-size aluminum pan (12.5 x 10.5 inches) and stir together.

Place pan in a preheated smoker set at 250 degrees F. and smoke for 90 minutes, or until bubbly.

Garnish with cilantro.

To make the toast:

Preheat oven to 500 degrees F. Spread rounds with butter. Sprinkle with a few shakes of rub. Broil bread for 2-3 minutes or until edges of bread are toasted