Cheesy layered “Totchos” skillet recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nachos are a ‘fan food favorite’ when watching any sports game. And if you’re looking for an easy recipe for the Chiefs home-opener this Thursday night, try these “totchos.” They’re made with tater-tots instead of chips –Yumm!!

Ingredients

1 (32-oz) pkg. Hy-Vee frozen potato puffs

2 TB Hy-Vee Hickory House Tres Caliente seasoning rub

12 oz. Hy-Vee Shredded rotisserie chicken, warmed, 3 cups

1/3 cup Hy-Vee honey mustard

2 tsp. Hy-Vee original taco seasoning

3/4 tsp. black pepper

1 cup Hy-Vee Cheddar Cheese Dip, warmed

2 fresh jalapenos, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1/4 cup Hy-Vee Pico de Gallo, plus additional for serving

1/2 avocado, seeded peeled and sliced

1/4 cup loosely packed cilantro

Bottled Hot Sauce for serving

Instructions

Pre-heat the oven to 450.°

Toss potato puffs with Caliente seasoning, then bake according to package plus additional 10 minutes.

Mix chicken, honey mustard, 2 tsp taco seasoning, and black pepper.

Place a single layer of potato puffs in a 10 in cast-iron-skillet.

Alternately mound layers of puffs, chicken meat, cheese dip, cherry tomatoes.

Bake for ten minutes.

Top with 1/4 cup Pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro and finish with taco seasoning.

Then serve with additional Pico de Gallo and hot sauce. Enjoy!!