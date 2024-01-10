KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spicin Foods joins FOX4 to whip up some Chipotle Chicken Dip that will keep you warm on these chilly winter days.
Ingredients
- 1 jar 11.5-ounce Tradicion Chipotle Salsa
- ½ cup Paco Francisco Smokey Hot Sauce
- 3 chicken breasts
- 2 8-ounce packs of cream cheese
- 1 cup pickled red onions – chopped
- 1 cup chicken broth or stock
- 1 cup of simmer liquid
- ¼ cup cilantro – chopped
- 1 ½ tbsp salt
Instructions
- Marinate the chicken breasts in the Chipotle Salsa for at least 3 hours or upwards of 48 hours. (Save the salsa once the chicken has been removed.)
- Preheat the grill for the chicken.
- Grill long enough to impart smokey flavor and produce grill marks.
- Place the chicken in an oven or grill-safe pan. Cover with leftover Chipotle Salsa and the chicken stock. Braise in the oven or on the grill.
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Shred the chicken once fully cooked and save the cooking liquid.
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Use the cooking liquid to thin it out to your personal preference. I used all of it.
- Fill an oven-safe pan with the chicken mixture.
- Bake uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly on the edges.