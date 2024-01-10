KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spicin Foods joins FOX4 to whip up some Chipotle Chicken Dip that will keep you warm on these chilly winter days.

Ingredients

  • 1 jar 11.5-ounce Tradicion Chipotle Salsa
  • ½ cup Paco Francisco Smokey Hot Sauce
  • 3 chicken breasts
  • 2 8-ounce packs of cream cheese
  • 1 cup pickled red onions – chopped
  • 1 cup chicken broth or stock
  • 1 cup of simmer liquid
  • ¼ cup cilantro – chopped
  • 1 ½ tbsp salt

Instructions

  1. Marinate the chicken breasts in the Chipotle Salsa for at least 3 hours or upwards of 48 hours. (Save the salsa once the chicken has been removed.)
  2. Preheat the grill for the chicken.
  3. Grill long enough to impart smokey flavor and produce grill marks.
  4. Place the chicken in an oven or grill-safe pan.  Cover with leftover Chipotle Salsa and the chicken stock. Braise in the oven or on the grill.
  5. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  6. Shred the chicken once fully cooked and save the cooking liquid.
  7. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.  Use the cooking liquid to thin it out to your personal preference.  I used all of it.
  8. Fill an oven-safe pan with the chicken mixture.
  9. Bake uncovered for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly on the edges.