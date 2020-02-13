Chocolate hazelnut mousse (gianduja)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

Egg whites – 4 ea

White sugar- 1 1/3 cup

Water - ¼ cup

Cocoa powder - 1 1/3 cup

Room temp butter - 1/3 cup

Hazelnuts toasted and crushed - ½ cup

Hazelnuts whole toasted - ¼ cup

Heavy cream - 1/3 cup

Directions:

Toasted Hazelnuts – 300 degrees for about 10 minutes or until light brown then cool at room temperature

Combine hot water and sugar and stir until sugar is diluted then cool

Whisk egg whites and sugar mixture to medium peak, then whisk in sifted cocoa powder. Add tempered butter until incorporated, fold hazelnuts and cream. Use a piping bag or a scoop and put into serving container. I like to use small glass canning jars and put the top on until you are ready to enjoy.

Serve with whipped cream and caramel sauce or top with chopped berries or coconut.

