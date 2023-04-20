KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield cook up a delicious appetizer filled with asparagus and bacon.
Ingredients
- 8 slices bacon
- Flour, for rolling out dough
- 2 sheets puff pastry dough
- 1 small bunch (about 1/2 lb.) asparagus, woody ends removed
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Egg wash
- 1/2 c. freshly grated parmesan
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400º. On a large baking sheet, lay bacon. Bake until bacon is cooked but still pliable, about 20 minutes.
2. Increase oven heat to 425°. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.
3. On a lightly floured surface, roll the puff pastry out to a large rectangle. Square off edges and cut the rectangle into 8 even squares.
4. Toss asparagus in olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
5. Brush each square of puff pastry with egg wash. Place a slice of cooked bacon on top, followed by 3 to 4 stalks of asparagus and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
6. Lay the bacon around asparagus and cheese, then wrap puff pastry around the bacon-asparagus bundle, overlapping the puff pastry ends to seal.
7. Brush each puff pastry with more egg wash. Bake until puff pastry is golden and puffed, about 14-16 minutes.