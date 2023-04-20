KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield cook up a delicious appetizer filled with asparagus and bacon.

Ingredients

8 slices bacon

Flour, for rolling out dough

2 sheets puff pastry dough

1 small bunch (about 1/2 lb.) asparagus, woody ends removed

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Egg wash

1/2 c. freshly grated parmesan

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400º. On a large baking sheet, lay bacon. Bake until bacon is cooked but still pliable, about 20 minutes.

2. Increase oven heat to 425°. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

3. On a lightly floured surface, roll the puff pastry out to a large rectangle. Square off edges and cut the rectangle into 8 even squares.

4. Toss asparagus in olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

5. Brush each square of puff pastry with egg wash. Place a slice of cooked bacon on top, followed by 3 to 4 stalks of asparagus and a sprinkle of Parmesan.

6. Lay the bacon around asparagus and cheese, then wrap puff pastry around the bacon-asparagus bundle, overlapping the puff pastry ends to seal.

7. Brush each puff pastry with more egg wash. Bake until puff pastry is golden and puffed, about 14-16 minutes.