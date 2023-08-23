KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for a refreshing street taco recipe, we have the perfect one for you. FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield whip up Beef Barbacoa Street Tacos.

Ingredients

1 beef blade or pot roast

8 garlic cloves

1 yellow onion

4 jalapenos, diced

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 teaspoons of salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 cups beef stock

16 corn tortillas

Minced onions

Salsa verde

Lime wedges

Queso fresco

Cilantro

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Spread both sides of roast and put in oven safe dish Spread onions, jalapenos and garlic around roast Fill dish with beef stock Cover tightly with lid and cook for 4 hours Remove from oven and shred roast with tongs Warm tortillas Top tacos with salsa verde, lime, queso fresco and cilantro