KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for a refreshing street taco recipe, we have the perfect one for you. FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield whip up Beef Barbacoa Street Tacos.
Ingredients
- 1 beef blade or pot roast
- 8 garlic cloves
- 1 yellow onion
- 4 jalapenos, diced
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups beef stock
- 16 corn tortillas
- Minced onions
- Salsa verde
- Lime wedges
- Queso fresco
- Cilantro
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Spread both sides of roast and put in oven safe dish
- Spread onions, jalapenos and garlic around roast
- Fill dish with beef stock
- Cover tightly with lid and cook for 4 hours
- Remove from oven and shred roast with tongs
- Warm tortillas
- Top tacos with salsa verde, lime, queso fresco and cilantro