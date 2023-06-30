KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for a unique sweet treat? FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield bake a delicious, crispy peach and blueberry crostata.
Ingredients
Dough
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 lb cold unsalted butter, diced
- 1/2 cup ice cold water
- 1 egg for egg washing the crust
Filling
- 4 Peaches or Nectarines, peeled, sliced
- 1 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
Directions
- In a in a food processor, combine flour, sugar, salt. Using the pulse button, repeating up to 20 times, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add ice water and mix just until it comes together. Form into a disc, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the peaches, blueberries, sugar, and cornstarch. Toss together to coat the fruit.
- Remove dough from refrigerator. Flour work bench and roll out larger piece of dough to 1/8-1/4 inch thickness. Dough will be very fragile, you want to keep it cold and work quickly but carefully. Transfer carefully to a parchment lined half sheet pan. Patch any holes carefully to be sure the base is solid.
- Fill tart shell with fruit mixture, about 2½ cups of fruit. Fold the edges of the crostata over the fruit about every 2-3 inches. Next, brush the edge of the crust with the egg wash and a pastry brush.
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees, with a rack in the center of the oven, and a bake stone placed on the rack. Once the oven has reached temp, use a pizza peel and slide the crostata on the stone with the parchment underneath.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes until juices are bubbly and crust is golden-brown. Cool to room temperature and serve with vanilla ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream.