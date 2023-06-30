KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add a little spice to your next charcuterie board or veggie tray. FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield whip up hot pepper jelly.
Ingredients
- 2 cups Apricot preserves
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2-3 jalapenos, seeded, minced
- 1 habanero chili, seeded, minced
- 2 serrano chilis, seeded, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded, minced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced (optional)
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons marschino cherry juice or beet juice for red color (optional)
Instructions
- Add the preserves to a 1 ½-2 quart sauce pot.
- Add the vinegar, all the chilis, garlic if using, salt, and food color of choice.
- Bring to a simmer and cook for 8-10 minutes over medium low heat.
- Remove from heat and fill desired jars you wish to store the pepper jelly in.
- Keep refrigerated for use up to three months, if it lasts that long!
- You may also water process this with a canning method to make shelf stable for up to one year, and give a gifts to family and friends.
- Use with a cheese and charcuterie board to accompany some great cheeses.
Note: You can decide which chilis and how hot you would like the jelly to be. It is surprising how mild the heat of the peppers is once it’s cooked in.