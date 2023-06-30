KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add a little spice to your next charcuterie board or veggie tray. FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield whip up hot pepper jelly.

Ingredients

2 cups Apricot preserves

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2-3 jalapenos, seeded, minced

1 habanero chili, seeded, minced

2 serrano chilis, seeded, minced

1 red bell pepper, seeded, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced (optional)

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons marschino cherry juice or beet juice for red color (optional)

Instructions

Add the preserves to a 1 ½-2 quart sauce pot. Add the vinegar, all the chilis, garlic if using, salt, and food color of choice. Bring to a simmer and cook for 8-10 minutes over medium low heat. Remove from heat and fill desired jars you wish to store the pepper jelly in. Keep refrigerated for use up to three months, if it lasts that long! You may also water process this with a canning method to make shelf stable for up to one year, and give a gifts to family and friends. Use with a cheese and charcuterie board to accompany some great cheeses.

Note: You can decide which chilis and how hot you would like the jelly to be. It is surprising how mild the heat of the peppers is once it’s cooked in.