Cooking with Karli: Kale, Apple, and Brussels Sprouts Salad

Here’s what you need:

4 ounces kale, preferably Tuscan or lacinato, thick ribs removed

4 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 large apple, cored and quartered

1 lemon, zested and juiced

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Here’s what you need to do:

In a food processor fitted with a thin slicing blade, slice the kale, Brussels sprouts, and apple (you might need to do this in batches). Transfer to bowl.

In a bowl, combine the lemon juice, zest, shallot, mustard, and sugar.

Slowly whisk in the oil to incorporate (or put into a jar and shake well).

Drizzle the dressing over the kale mixture and massage the dressing into the greens with your fingers.

Season with salt and pepper.

This recipe is from the American Cancer Society's cookbook