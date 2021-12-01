Cooking with Karli: Mango shrimp spring rolls with chili sauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is back in the kitchen and joined by Chef Matt Chatfield, Executive Chef at Roth Living, to make an easy spring roll recipe.

This mango shrimp spring roll recipe makes 12 rolls that can be cut and shared and can be dipped in your favorite sweet chili sauce.

Ingredients

12 spring roll sheets

2 dozen cooked shrimp, thawed

½ cucumber, cut into strips

5 ounces thin rice vermicelli noodles, cooked (Bean Thread Noodles)

1 dozen leaf lettuce leaves

1 cup fresh mango, sliced 1/2 inch by 2 inch

1 cup fresh mint, stemmed

1 cup cilantro

6 green onions, for decoration

2 cups Sweet chili sauce

Directions

Fill a 2 quart bowl with very warm water, 120 F. It’s important that the water isn’t too hot. Dip the rice wrapper in the water and count to 8 seconds. The paper will still feel stiff but will soften while you are working with it. Place on a flat surface.

Using the softened tapioca disk as the wrapper, place a piece of lettuce, mango slice, mint, cilantro, 1/4 cup of rice noodles and 2-3 cucumber “matchsticks”. Top with 4 halved shrimp, so they’re still visible once the rolls are wrapped. Everything should be about 1-½ inches from the bottom edge so the roll doesn’t burst when it’s wrapped (don’t over-stuff the rolls!).

Carefully fold each side flap and roll away from you. If the tapioca sheet is moistened properly, it should easily stick and roll. Tuck all the mixture into the wrapper, forming a cigar shape. Repeat until all the ingredients are used.