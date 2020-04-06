Cooking with Karli on a budget: Garlic noodles with beef and broccoli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe courtesy of BudgetBytes.com.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 25 mins

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp oyster sauce ($0.40)

3 Tbsp butter, divided ($0.30)

1 Tbsp soy sauce ($0.12)

3 Tbsp brown sugar ($0.12)

1 Tbsp toasted sesame oil* ($0.30)

1/2 lb. ground beef ($2.65)

4 cloves garlic ($0.32)

1/2 lb. frozen broccoli florets ($1.30)

8 oz. spaghetti ($0.55)

4 green onions ($0.40)

2 pinches crushed red pepper flakes ($0.05)

Directions:

Melt 2 Tbsp butter in a bowl (microwave for about 20 seconds) then add the oyster sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil. Stir to combine, then set the sauce aside.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, add the spaghetti and continue to boil until the spaghetti is tender (about 7 minutes). Drain the spaghetti in a colander.

While the spaghetti is cooking, begin the beef and broccoli. Add the remaining tablespoon butter to a large skillet and melt over medium heat. Add the ground beef and continue to cook over medium heat until the beef is cooked through (5-7 minutes).

If you're using a higher fat content beef, drain the fat before moving onto the next step (I used 10% fat and there wasn't enough to drain).

While the beef is cooking, mince the garlic. Add the garlic to the skillet with the browned beef and continue to cook over medium heat for 1-2 minutes more, or until the garlic has softened slightly.

Add the frozen broccoli florets to the skillet with the beef and garlic. Continue to sauté over medium heat just until the broccoli is no longer frozen. The broccoli will continue to cook in the next steps, so it does not need to be completely heated through at this point.

Finally, add the cooked and drained pasta and the prepared sauce to the skillet with the beef and broccoli. Continue to cook and stir until everything is combined, coated in sauce, and heated through.

Slice the green onions and sprinkle over top just before serving, along with a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes, if desired.

