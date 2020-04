Prep Time: 18 hrs Cook Time: 25 mins Total Time: 18 hrs 25 mins

What you need:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 Tbsp salt

1/4 tsp instant yeast

2 cups water

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp Italian seasoning

Directions:

Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.