Cooking with Karli on a budget: Rosemary garlic white bean soup

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.
Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 30 mins

What you need:

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 3 15 oz. cans cannellini beans
  • 2 cups vegetable (or chicken) broth
  • 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
  • 1/4 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper
  • freshly cracked pepper to taste

Directions:

Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News