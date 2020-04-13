Cooking with Karli on a budget: Rosemary garlic white bean soup

Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
What you need:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic
- 3 15 oz. cans cannellini beans
- 2 cups vegetable (or chicken) broth
- 1/2 tsp dried rosemary
- 1/4 tsp dried thyme
- 1 pinch crushed red pepper
- freshly cracked pepper to taste
Directions:
Click or tap here for the step-by-step guide from Budget Bytes.
