Cooking with Karli on a budget: Slow cooker white chicken chili

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Karli Ritter made this entire recipe for $10.23. It makes four total servings.

Equipment:

Slow Cooker

Ingredients:

1 yellow onion $0.32

2 cloves garlic $0.16

1 jalapeño (optional) $0.11

1 boneless skinless chicken breast (about 3/4 lb.) $3.62

1 16 oz. jar salsa verde $2.59

2 15 oz. cans cannellini beans $0.98

1 15 oz. can pinto beans $0.89

1 Tbsp ground cumin $0.30

1 tsp dried oregano $0.10

¼ tsp cayenne pepper $0.02

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper $0.03

2 cups chicken broth $0.26

4 oz Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded $0.85

Directions:

Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Slice the jalapeńo lengthwise, scrape out the seeds with a spoon, then dice. Place the onion, garlic, jalapeño, and chicken breast in the bottom of a slow cooker. Drain and rinse the cannellini beans and pinto beans, then add them to the slow cooker, along with the cumin, oregano, cayenne, and freshly ground black pepper. Pour the salsa over top. Pour two cups of chicken broth over the contents in the cooker and then give everything a brief stir. Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on high for four hours, or on low for eight hours. After four hours on high, or eight hours on low, carefully remove the chicken breast from the slow cooker and use two forks to shred the meat. Return the meat to the slow cooker. Stir the chili, slightly mashing the beans with the back of the spoon as you stir. The mashed beans will help thicken the chili. Serve the chili topped with shredded Monterrey Jack cheese. Other optional toppings include fresh cilantro, diced avocado, freshly squeeze lime, or tortilla chips.

Nutrition:

Serving: 1.5cups | Calories: 602.63kcal | Carbohydrates: 79.45g | Protein: 49.4g | Fat: 13.88g | Sodium: 1986.43mg | Fiber: 19.45g

