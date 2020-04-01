Cooking with Karli on a budget: Sweet chili chicken stir fry bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 30 mins

Total Cost: $5.40

4 Servings: $1.35 each

Ingredients:

Savory coconut rice

1.5 cups jasmine rice ($0.99)

1 clove garlic, minced ($0.08)

3/4 tsp salt ($0.03)

1 13.5 oz. can coconut milk ($1.79)

1 cup water ($0.00)

Sweet chili chicken stir fry

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1.3 lbs. total) ($3.89)

1 Tbsp cooking oil ($0.04)

1 cup sweet chili sauce* ($0.70)

1 8 oz. can pineapple tidbits in juice ($0.89)

Vegetable

1 lb. broccoli crown** (1.79)

Directions:

Begin the coconut rice first. Add the jasmine rice, garlic, salt, coconut milk, and water to a sauce pot, then give it all a brief stir. Place a lid on the pot and bring it up to a boil over high heat. As soon as it reaches a full boil, turn the heat down to low and let it simmer for 15 minutes. After simmering for 15 minutes, turn the heat off and let it sit undisturbed, with the lid in place, for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice, and set it aside until ready to serve.

While the rice is cooking, prepare the steamed broccoli. Cut the broccoli crown into florets. Add one inch of water to a large pot, place a steaming basket in the pot, then place the broccoli crowns in the basket. Place a lid on the pot, then place it over medium high heat. Allow the water to come up to a boil, and steam the broccoli until it is bright green and tender (about 5 minutes). Remove the broccoli from the heat and set aside until ready to serve.

While the rice and broccoli are cooking, prepare the chicken stir fry. Dice the chicken into 1-inch pieces. Season with a pinch of salt. Heat 1 Tbsp cooking oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the chicken and stir and cook until the chicken is cooked through and slightly browned on the outside.

Drain the can of pineapple, then add the pineapple to the skillet along with the sweet chili sauce. Stir and heat the sauce and pineapple through (about 2 minutes).

To serve, place about 1 cup rice in each bowl, add 1/4 of the sweet chili chicken mixture, and 1/3 of the broccoli. Enjoy immediately, or refrigerate until ready to serve. Lasts about 4 days in the refrigerator.

