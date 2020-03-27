Cooking with Karli on a budget: Turkey taco skillet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Total Cost: $6.71 recipe / $1.68 serving

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 12 mins

Total Time: 17 mins

Servings: 1.5 cups each

Ingredients:

Taco seasoning:

• 1 Tbsp chili powder ($0.30)

• 1 tsp smoked paprika ($0.10)

• 1 tsp cumin ($0.10)

• 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (optional) ($0.02)

• 1/2 tsp dried oregano ($0.03)

• 1/2 tsp salt ($0.01)

• 1/4 tsp freshly cracked pepper ($0.02)

Taco skillet:

• 1 Tbsp cooking oil ($0.08)

• 1 lb. ground turkey ($3.99)

• 1 yellow onion ($0.32)

• 1 10oz. can diced tomatoes with green chiles ($0.45)

• 1 15oz. can black beans ($0.48)

• 1 cup frozen corn ($0.35)

• 1/2 bunch green onions ($0.45)

Directions:

1. Combine the spices for the homemade taco seasoning, then set the seasoning aside.

2. Add the cooking oil and ground turkey to a large skillet. Begin to cook the turkey over medium heat, breaking it up into pieces as it cooks.

3. While the turkey is cooking, dice the onion. Add the onion to the skillet with the turkey and continue to stir and cook until the onions are soft. Add the prepared taco seasoning, then continue to stir and cook for 1-2 minutes more.

4. Drain the black beans then add them to the skillet with the diced tomatoes (with juices) and frozen corn (no need to thaw). Stir the ingredients in the skillet to combine, then heat through over medium.

5. While the mixture is heating, slice the green onions. Stir the green onions into the skillet just before serving.

You can use store bought taco seasoning if you do not have a well stocked spice cabinet.

Nutrition:

Serving: 1.5cups ・ Calories: 426.45kcal ・ Carbohydrates: 34.08g ・ Protein: 26.8g ・ Fat: 21.3g ・ Sodium: 1036.55mg ・ Fiber: 9.7g

