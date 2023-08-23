KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here’s a sweet treat for you and your family to enjoy for the end of summer. FOX4’s Karli Ritter and Chef Matt Chatfield are cooking up Orange Cream Tarts.
Ingredients
- 1 to 1-1/4 cups sugar
- Grated zest of 2 oranges
- 4 large eggs
- 3/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 3 oranges)
- 2 sticks plus 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes, at room temperature.
- 9-inch tart shell made with sweet tart dough, fully baked
Instructions
- Have a instant-read thermometer, a strainer and a blender or food processor at hand. Bring a few inches of water to a simmer in a saucepan.
- Put the sugar and zest in a large heatproof bowl that can be set over the pan of simmering water.
- Off the heat, rub the sugar and zest together between your fingers until the sugar is moist, grainy, and very aromatic. Whisk in the eggs, followed by the orange juice.
- Set the bowl over the pan and start stirring with the whisk as soon as the mixture fees tepid to the touch. Cook the orange cream until it reaches 180 degrees.
- As you whisk- you whisk constantly to keep the eggs from scrambling, as it gets closer to 180 degrees, it will start to thicken and the whisk will leave tracks. Getting to temp may take as long as 10 minutes.
- Remove the cream from the heat and strain it into the container of the blender; Discard the zest.
- Let the cream stand, stirring occasionally, until it cools to 140 degrees for about 10 minutes.
- Turn the blender to high, with the machine going, add the butter about 5 pieces at a time.
- Once the butter is in, keep the machine going- to get the perfect light, airy texture of orange-cream dreams, you must continue to bend the cream for another 3 minutes.
- Pour the cream into a container, press a piece of plastic wrap against the surface to create an airtight seal and refrigerate at least 4 hours, or overnight.
- When you are ready to assemble the tart, just whisk the cream to loosen it and spoon it into the tart shell.