Cooking with Karli: Peach galette and lingonberry sauce

This recipe yields 12 galette’s so you can share with all your loved ones as a dessert after dinner!

Ingredients

1/4 cup granulated white sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup almond flour

1 tablespoon all purpose flour

1 pound frozen puff pastry, defrosted

2 pounds fresh peaches

4 tablespoons sugar

Confectioners’ (powdered or icing) sugar

Softly whipped cream (optional)

Directions

Frangipane: In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the sugar and butter until creamy, about a minute. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until smooth, one more minute. Add the almond meal and flour and beat until it forms a smooth paste, a final minute. Transfer to a small bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Once the puff pastry has been defrosted, as per manufacturer’s instructions: Unfold one sheet of puff pastry onto a lightly floured surface and cut the sheet into thirds with a sharp knife. Then cut each third in half. Repeat with the second layer of puff pastry. Place the pastries (you will have 12 altogether) on a parchment lined baking sheet. Then, with an offset spatula or large knife, spread a thin layer of frangipane (about 1 heaping tablespoon) on each pastry, leaving about a 1/4 inch (1 cm) border. Cover and refrigerate the pastries for about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) and place the oven rack in the middle of the oven

Meanwhile, dip the peaches into a large pot of boiling water for about 30 – 60 seconds, depending on the ripeness of each peach. Transfer the fruit to a large bowl of ice water (this stops the cooking process). The skins should now slip easily off the peaches. Cut the peaches in half, remove the stones, and cut the fruit into slices. Place the peach slices in a large bowl and toss with the sugar and ground cinnamon (if using). Remove the puff pastry from the refrigerator and lay 5 of the sugar coated peach slices on top of the frangipane.

Bake for about 15 – 20 minutes or until the peaches are tender and the puff pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack.

Preheat the oven broiler and move the rack to the top shelf of the oven. Lightly dust the tops of the peaches with confectioners sugar (powdered or icing) and place under the broiler until the tips of the peaches start to caramelize. Watch closely and move the pan as needed. Serve warm or cold with softly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Makes 12 galettes.

Quick Lingonberry Sauce

Ingredients

¾ cup lingonberry preserves

2 tsp cider or sherry vinegar

¼ cup chardonnay wine

½ tsp granulated garlic

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ tsp cayenne or white pepper

For the sauce, in a heavy medium saucepan add all ingredients to the pot. Place on stove over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook for 2-3 minutes. Serve with your favorite seared pork tenderloin, or chicken breast.