Cooking with Karli: Peekytoe crab and avacado salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for a fresh Italian creation perfect for warm days and healthy eating!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter was invited to be the guest chef at Lazia in the Crossroads Hotel. Alongside executive chef Ian Wortham, Karli crafted a new menu item: a peekytoe crab and avacado salad!

Lazia is running a special weekend menu with four-course meals that change every couple weeks. Catch this dish available the last two weekends in April. It will also be a full-time menu item on the rooftop bar and restaurant, Percheron.

Watch the preparation in the video embedded in this recipe. Here’s how you do it:

Salad ingredients

8 oz Cooked Peekytoe Crab Meat

2 Ripe Avocados

Zest of 2 Lemons

2 Tablespoons Sliced Chives

Juice of 2 Lemons

6oz Herb Mayo (recipe follows)

2 Small Radishes, thinly sliced

4-8 Picked Leaves of Mint

A Few Tablespoons Good Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Salad instructions

Pick through the crabmeat to make sure there are no shell fragments. Put the meat in a small mixing bowl and add the lemon zest and chives. Dress the mixture with lemon juice, olive oil, and season with salt. Smear an equal amount of herb mayo in the bottom of 4 small bowls. Cut the avocados in half and remove the pit. Scoop the avocado halves out of the skin and place in the mayo. Season each one with salt. Evenly distribute the crab mixture across all the avocados. Garnish with mint and radish.

Herb mayo ingredients

100g Basil

100g Arugula

10g Ascorbic Acid

350g Water

100g Egg Yolk

400g Canola Oil

Salt to taste

Herb mayo directions

Put the basil, arugula, water and ascorbic acid in a strong blender. Blend on high until all the leaves are pulverized. Strain through a fine sieve and keep the pulp. Scoop the pulp into a food processor along with the egg yolk. Turn on the machine and slowly stream in the oil to make the emulsification. Season with salt to taste. The green liquid from making the pulp can be used as a wellness shot for up to 24 hours before it turns dark.

