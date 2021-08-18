Cooking with Karli: Pollo Asado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Matt Chatfield, Executive Chef at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove by Roth Living, at their kitchen on the plaza to bring you this delicious recipe.

Enjoy 4 servings of Pollo Asado grilled or roasted and your favorite side dishes.

Ingredients

4 pieces of Chicken thigh quarters

Salt and pepper

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup orange juice

Juice from 1 lime

Juice from 1 lemon

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1/4 of a red onion, finely chopped

2 green onion stalks, chopped

Directions

Add the chicken to a mixing bowl and sprinkle salt and pepper over the chicken. In a mixing bowl, add the olive oil, orange juice, lime juice, lemon juice, oregano, ground cumin and paprika. Whisk well or seal the container and shake well. Add the crushed garlic cloves, red onion and green onion and whisk or shake well. Pour the marinade over the chicken in the bowl. Grilling Instructions: Grill the chicken for 15-20 minutes, or until cooked through to 165 F. Cooking time will vary depending on thickness of the chicken and heat level on the grill. Roasting Instructions: Preheat oven to 400 F. Place the chicken and marinade in small, shallow baking dish or small roasting pan. Roast for 35-40 minutes, or until golden brown on top and chicken is cooked through. Cooking time may vary depending on thickness of the chicken. Serve Pollo Asado with preferred side dishes like rice, beans, Salsa Verde, pico de gallo or guacamole/avocado slices.