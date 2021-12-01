Cooking with Karli: Raspberry Boursin chicken supreme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is in the kitchen once again with Executive Chef at Roth Living Matt Chatfield.

This cheesy chicken dish yields four servings and is quick, easy and delicious!

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts, skin on, 1 st wing bone attached

wing bone attached Avocado or Grapeseed Oil

1 wheel Bousin Cheese

1 cup Rasberry Sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 Convection, or 400 standard oven. Place the frying pan on a medium high heat, coat the chicken in oil, season and fry skin-side down for one to two minutes or until golden brown. Top each breast with 2 tbsp. of Boursin cheese, and place in the oven for 15 minutes. If you have a cast-iron pan, put it straight in the oven. Otherwise, transfer the chicken to a warm baking tray. Cook the chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from the oven and let rest for 6-8 minutes. When serving the Chicken drizzle some raspberry coulis over the chicken, or under it as a complimentary sauce to the Boursin.