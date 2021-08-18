Cooking with Karli: Roasted Brussels sprouts salad with red pepper and honey bacon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Karli Ritter is joined by Matt Chatfield, Executive Chef at Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove by Roth Living, at their kitchen on the plaza to bring you this delicious recipe.

Enjoy a roasted Brussels sprouts salad topped with red peppers and bacon and a Sherry vinaigrette.

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds of Brussels sprouts

3 tablespoons of good olive oil

3/4 teaspoon of Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 red bell pepper, diced

4 thick slices of bacon

Directions

Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Cut off the brown ends of the Brussels sprouts and pull off any yellow outer leaves. Cut them in half lengthwise, from top to bottom. Large dice the red bell peppers. Add the Brussel sprouts to the boiling water and par cook them for 4 minutes. Drain in a colander. Transfer the Brussels sprouts and red peppers to a bowl and gently toss with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Pour them on a sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes, until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. Shake the pan from time to time to brown the sprouts evenly. Sprinkle with more kosher salt, and serve immediately. Lay the bacon slices on a sheet pan with parchment paper or foil and bake for 12 minutes, then drizzle 1 tsp of honey and a pinch of cracked pepper on each slice. Continue cooking for 5-8 minutes till done but not too crisp. Chop into ½ inch pieces when cool and add to the Brussels mixture. Toss with Sherry Vinaigrette and serve room temp, or may be held for several hours and dressed before serving.

Sherry Vinaigrette

Indredients

1/3 cup of Sherry vinegar

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Blend the vinegar, garlic, parsley, 1 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a blender until the garlic is finely chopped. With the blender running on medium speed, add the oil in a steam for about five seconds. Check and adjust seasonings to taste. Salt will make the dressing less acidic.