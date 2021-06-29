Cooking with Karli: Sweet potato and black bean burgers recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 4th of July on approach, it’s time to bring out the grill and get cooking!

Now, you don’t have to be a meat lover to enjoy the fruits of the flames. We’re making delicious veggie burgers out of sweet potatoes and beans! You won’t have the meat sweats, but you’ll sure have a smile.

Lucas Schubert, Saint Luke’s Nutritional Coordinator, joined us for the FOX4 Morning Show to demonstrate the recipe and talk about a new health series on people and caregivers dealing with cancer. Watch the segment in the video player embedded in this article.

Ingredients

1 and 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/3 cup uncooked quinoa (or 1 cup cooked)

1 cup quick cooking oats

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 small red onion, diced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

2 teaspoons cumin powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

1. Using a saucepan and steamer, steam sweet potatoes until fork tender. Remove from steamer into separate bowl and let cool.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled sweet potatoes, cooked quinoa, oats, black beans, onion, cilantro, cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, cayenne and salt.

3. Use a potato masher to mix ingredients until sweet potatoes and most black beans are fully mashed.

4. If possible, cover and refrigerate the mixture for best results (the patties will hold together better during cooking if they are chilled first).

5. Use a measuring cup to measure out 1/2 cup of the mixture. Gently shape it into a patty about 3 1/2 inches in diameter. Use your hands to gently flatten the burgers and smooth out any jagged edges. Repeat the process for each patty; you should end up with 8.

6. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast iron or non-stick skillet over medium heat. When it’s hot, place several burgers in the pan, leaving enough room to flip them.

7. Cook each patty until browned and heated through, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet for each pan of burgers you fry.

More recipes

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.