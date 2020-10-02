Creamy roasted poblano mac-n-cheese recipe, plus toppings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the food inside is delightful!

This recipe is perfect for those chilly football days where you’re homegating inside. If you’re looking for comfort food that’s easy to share, this is it!

Ingredients

1 TB butter, unsalted

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and small diced

1/2 cup red bell pepper, seeded and diced

1/2 cup roasted, peeled and small diced poblano pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

Black Pepper to taste

1 10.75 ounce Campbell’s condensed Cheddar Cheese Soup

3/4 cup whole milk

1 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

8 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked and drained

Additional topping ideas

Buffalo chicken, cooked and diced

Bleu Cheese crumbles

Ranch Dressing in a squirt Bottle

Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Baked, sautéed and drained

Blanched Broccoli Flourettes

Shredded Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheeses

Minced Jalapeno Peppers, seeded

Green onions, minced

Directions

Cook macaroni noodles

While noodles cook, heat butter in a 3 quart saucepan over medium high heat

Add the onion, roasted poblano and red bell pepper, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often

Add the garlic to the pan, and cook for an additional 2 minutes

Stir in the soup and milk, and bring to a simmer.

Remove saucepan from the heat. Add shredded cheese and Parmesan, and allow to melt together

Stir in cooked macaroni

Allow to sit about 5 minutes and then plate

Use your variety of toppings to put your mac-n-cheese over the top