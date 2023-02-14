Stacker compiled a list of 50 delicious air-fryer recipes from Allrecipes.
Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Sriracha Mayo
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 36 scallops
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Ranch Pork Chops
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Broiled Grapefruit
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Total: 16 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 grapefruit halves
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Brown Sugar and Pecan Roasted Apples
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 32 roasted apple wedges
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer French Fries
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 25 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Potato Wedges
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 16 potato wedges
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnuts
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 doughnuts
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Beignets
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 7
– Yield: 7 beignets
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Air-Fried Crumbed Fish
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 22 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 fillets
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Oreos®
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 9 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Roasted Bananas
– Prep: 2 mins
– Cook: 7 mins
– Total: 9 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 2
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Meatballs
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 meatballs
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 2
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 baked potatoes
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 5 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 steaks
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Meatloaf
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 taquitos
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 24 mins
– Total: 34 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Dry-Rub Air-Fried Chicken Wings
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 8 wings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 27 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 8 tenderloins
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Sausage Patties
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 2
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Scotch Eggs
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Calamari
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Donut Sticks
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 48 donut sticks
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Fried Mushrooms
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Cajun Air Fryer Salmon
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Buttermilk Fried Chicken
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 lobster tails
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here