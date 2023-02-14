Man at home using air fryer to fry frozen sliced potatoes. Using household appliances for cooking.

Stacker compiled a list of 50 delicious air-fryer recipes from Allrecipes.

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Sriracha Mayo

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 36 scallops

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Ranch Pork Chops

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Broiled Grapefruit

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 16 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 grapefruit halves

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Brown Sugar and Pecan Roasted Apples

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 32 roasted apple wedges

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer French Fries

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 25 mins

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 16 potato wedges

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnuts

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 doughnuts

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Beignets

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 7

– Yield: 7 beignets

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Air-Fried Crumbed Fish

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Total: 22 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 fillets

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Oreos®

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 9 cookies

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 5 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Roasted Bananas

– Prep: 2 mins

– Cook: 7 mins

– Total: 9 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 2

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Meatballs

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 meatballs

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 2

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 5 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 baked potatoes

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs 5 mins

– Total: 2 hrs 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 steaks

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Meatloaf

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 taquitos

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 24 mins

– Total: 34 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Dry-Rub Air-Fried Chicken Wings

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 8 wings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Total: 27 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 8 tenderloins

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Sausage Patties

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 2

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Calamari

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Donut Sticks

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 48 donut sticks

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Fried Mushrooms

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Cajun Air Fryer Salmon

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Buttermilk Fried Chicken

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 4 hrs

– Total: 4 hrs 35 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 lobster tails

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here