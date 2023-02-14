Stacker compiled a list of 50 delicious air-fryer recipes from Allrecipes.

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Sweet and Spicy Roasted Carrots

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Mustard-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes and Green Beans

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Scallops with Sriracha Mayo

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 36 scallops
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Ranch Pork Chops

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Broiled Grapefruit

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Total: 16 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 grapefruit halves
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Brown Sugar and Pecan Roasted Apples

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 32 roasted apple wedges
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer French Fries

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 25 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 16 potato wedges
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnuts

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 doughnuts
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Beignets

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 7
– Yield: 7 beignets
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air-Fried Crumbed Fish

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 22 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 fillets
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Oreos®

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 9 cookies
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Buffalo Chicken Wings

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Roasted Bananas

– Prep: 2 mins
– Cook: 7 mins
– Total: 9 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 2
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Meatballs

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 meatballs
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Basic Air Fryer Hot Dogs

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 2
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 baked potatoes
– Number of ingredients: 3
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs 5 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 steaks
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Meatloaf

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 taquitos
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 24 mins
– Total: 34 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Dry-Rub Air-Fried Chicken Wings

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 8 wings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 27 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 8 tenderloins
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Sausage Patties

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 2
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Breakfast Frittata

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Roasted Asparagus

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Calamari

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Donut Sticks

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 48 donut sticks
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Fried Mushrooms

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cajun Air Fryer Salmon

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Buttermilk Fried Chicken

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 35 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Spicy Green Beans

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 lobster tails
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here