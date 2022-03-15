In the run up to the 1893 World Columbian Exposition, chefs at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago were tasked with making a new dessert suitable for the event. The result? Brownies, complete with double chocolate, almonds, and an apricot glaze.

If you’re interested in making those original brownies, the recipe can still be found on the Palmer House Hotel website. But if you prefer a different type of brownie – fudgy, cakey, with nuts, without nuts, or sprinkled with peanut butter, cookie dough, or Oreo crumbles, then we’ve got you. Stacker compiled a list of Brownies recipes, from basic to extravagant, from Allrecipes.

Best Brownies

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 13

Brooke’s Best Bombshell Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Zucchini Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 14

Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 10

Bake Sale Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 bars

– Number of ingredients: 11

Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 9×9 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 9

Dulce de Leche Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 8-inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 12

Gluten-Free Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 8

Blonde Brownies I

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 10

Quick and Easy Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 bars

– Number of ingredients: 9

Apple Brownies

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

Brownie Pops

– Prep: 45 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 3 hrs

– Total: 3 hrs 70 mins

– Servings: 25

– Yield: 25 pops

– Number of ingredients: 14

MMMMM… Brownies

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 9

Vegan Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 8

Pumpkin Brownies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 – 8×8 inch pan of brownies

– Number of ingredients: 14

Brookies (Brownie Cookies)

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

Quick Brownie in a Mug

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 2 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 12 mins

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 8

Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 9×9 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 9

Butterscotch Brownies II

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 45 mins

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 12

Skillet Apple Brownie

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

Chewiest Brownies

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 -9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 8

One Bowl Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Banana Split-Brownie “Pizza”

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

Cheesecake Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 4

Easy Banana Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Absolutely Best Brownies

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 8

Egg-free Brownies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 10

S’more Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 4

Deep Dish Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 1 – 8 inch square pan

– Number of ingredients: 8

Black Bean Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Fudgy Brownies I

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 10

Snickerdoodle Blondies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch baking dish

– Number of ingredients: 14

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Blondies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen blondies

– Number of ingredients: 13

Easy Brownie Mix Cookies

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 2 dozen cookies

– Number of ingredients: 6

Milly’s Oatmeal Brownies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 13

Low-Sugar Date Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 10

Coconut Flour Chocolate Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 8

Blonde Apple Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 15

– Yield: 15 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Philadelphia Marble Brownies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Additional: 40 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 32

– Yield: 32 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

Brownie Mix-Black Bean Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 25 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 24 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

The Best Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 35 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 9

– Yield: 9 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 7

White Chocolate Blondies

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×9-inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 8

Chewy Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 36 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

Classic Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 10

Chunky Cheesecake Brownies

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Can’t Tell They’re Low-fat Brownies

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 – 8×8 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 8

Best-Ever Buckeye Brownies!

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 9

Vanilla Brownies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 1 – 10×15 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 9

