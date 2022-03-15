In the run up to the 1893 World Columbian Exposition, chefs at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago were tasked with making a new dessert suitable for the event. The result? Brownies, complete with double chocolate, almonds, and an apricot glaze.
If you’re interested in making those original brownies, the recipe can still be found on the Palmer House Hotel website. But if you prefer a different type of brownie – fudgy, cakey, with nuts, without nuts, or sprinkled with peanut butter, cookie dough, or Oreo crumbles, then we’ve got you. Stacker compiled a list of Brownies recipes, from basic to extravagant, from Allrecipes.
Best Brownies
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Brooke’s Best Bombshell Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Zucchini Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Bake Sale Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 bars
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Mmm-Mmm Better Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 9×9 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Dulce de Leche Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 8-inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Gluten-Free Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Blonde Brownies I
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Best Brownies
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Quick and Easy Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 bars
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Apple Brownies
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Brownie Pops
– Prep: 45 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 70 mins
– Servings: 25
– Yield: 25 pops
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
MMMMM… Brownies
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Vegan Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Brooke’s Best Bombshell Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Pumpkin Brownies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 – 8×8 inch pan of brownies
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Brookies (Brownie Cookies)
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
Quick Brownie in a Mug
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 2 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 12 mins
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 9×9 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Butterscotch Brownies II
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 45 mins
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Skillet Apple Brownie
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Chewiest Brownies
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 -9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
One Bowl Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Banana Split-Brownie “Pizza”
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Cheesecake Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Banana Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Absolutely Best Brownies
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Egg-free Brownies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
S’more Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Deep Dish Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 1 – 8 inch square pan
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Black Bean Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Fudgy Brownies I
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Snickerdoodle Blondies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 1 9×13-inch baking dish
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Blondies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen blondies
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Easy Brownie Mix Cookies
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 2 dozen cookies
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Milly’s Oatmeal Brownies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Low-Sugar Date Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Coconut Flour Chocolate Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Blonde Apple Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 15
– Yield: 15 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Philadelphia Marble Brownies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Additional: 40 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 32 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Brownie Mix-Black Bean Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 25 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
The Best Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 35 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 9
– Yield: 9 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
White Chocolate Blondies
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 9×9-inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chewy Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 36 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Classic Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Chunky Cheesecake Brownies
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Can’t Tell They’re Low-fat Brownies
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 – 8×8 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Best-Ever Buckeye Brownies!
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Vanilla Brownies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 1 – 10×15 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here