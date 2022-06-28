Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home.
Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.
In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home.
Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances.
Of all meals, dinner is perhaps the one most likely to feel boring after too much repetition. And after a year of dining at home, the dinnertime rut is real for many of us.
To help diversify things, Stacker compiled a list of 50 dinner recipes from Allrecipes. Many of these dishes require just a few pantry staples and fresh produce. Keep reading to discover some new recipes to mix up your nightly routine.
Allrecipes
Chicken, Apple, and Brussels Sprout Sheet Pan Dinner
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 chicken thighs
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Tennessee Meatloaf
– Prep: 40 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 55 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 2 9×5-inch loaves
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Paleo Pecan-Maple Salmon
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 27 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Stuffed Peppers My Way
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Lemon Chicken Tenders
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chef John’s Smothered Pork Chops
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 55 mins
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Kim’s Lasagna
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
– Additional: 45 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 25 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 9×13-inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 24
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pork and Pepper Stir Fry
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 55 mins
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Easy Meatloaf
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
World’s Best Lasagna
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 3 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Classic Meatloaf
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 meatloaf
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 5 mins
– Total: 1 hr 22 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 steaks
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Baked Teriyaki Chicken
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Dumplings
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 dumplings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 5 hrs
– Total: 5 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Juicy Roasted Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Baked Chicken Schnitzel
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Perfect Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chicken Parmesan
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Aussie Chicken
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 1 hr 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Homemade Mac and Cheese
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Fried Rice Restaurant Style
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Hawaii Chicken
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 4 to 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Parmesan-Crusted Shrimp Scampi with Pasta
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Low-Carb Stuffed Peppers
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 stuffed peppers
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Broccoli Chicken Casserole I
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Roasted Pork Loin
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 20 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chef John’s Italian Meatballs
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Additional: 1 hr 20 mins
– Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 30
– Yield: 30 meatballs
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Salmon Patties I
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 4 to 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Michele’s Ground Beef Casserole
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chicken Cordon Bleu I
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 3 hrs 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 1 rib rack
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 22 mins
– Total: 32 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chef John’s Perfect Prime Rib
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins
– Additional: 4 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chinese Pepper Steak
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Manhattan Filet with Pan Sauce Bordelaise
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 45 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chef John’s Copycat McRib® Sandwich
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 11 hrs
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 large sandwiches
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Hamburger Potato Casserole
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 1 hr 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 3 hrs 5 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 11 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
The Best Meatballs
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Easy Mexican Casserole
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quick Beef Stir-Fry
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Baked Ziti I
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here