Delicious summer fruit hand pies recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for a light and fluffy dessert to enjoy on these summer nights, culinarian Lauren Lane has a recipe just for you. In just a few steps you can have these treats ready to eat for any night of the week.

“This is a sweet and comforting recipe for hand pies” Lauren wrote. “I use biscuits instead of homemade pie crust for a quick and easy variation. These handheld treats are a favorite way to bake up all of summers’ goodness!”

Fifteen minutes prep time. Twenty minutes cook time. Thirty-five minutes total.

Ingredients

6.3 ounce can biscuits. (I used Pillsbury Grands Original biscuits)

2 whole peaches peeled and sliced

1 can prepared peach pie filling

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Using a rolling pin, roll each biscuit to a 6-7 inch circle. You want it pretty thin. If it sticks, dust your surface and rolling pin with a bit of flour. Place 2 tablespoons of the prepared pie filling and about 3 tablespoons of diced peaches on one half of each flattened biscuit. Sprinkle with a bit of sugar. Fold each biscuit over and seal the edges together using the tines of a fork. (pro tip- if the edges aren’t sticking, dip your finger in some water and dab around the circle edges, and then seal.) Cut a few small slits in the top of each pie to vent. Brush each pie with beaten egg and sprinkle with granulated sugar, this step is optional. They taste the same either way. They’re just prettier and glossy with this extra step. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Place turnovers on parchment paper. Bake fifteen to twenty minutes or until golden brown.

A note from Lauren

“You may substitute the peach pie filling and fresh peaches for blueberries, cherries, blackberries or strawberries, or any combination.”

Get more great recipes from Lauren Lane by reading her blog or following her on Instagram.