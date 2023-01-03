In 2018, Americans consumed 16.1 pounds of seafood, per capita. While this may sound like a lot, it still falls well under the USDA Dietary Guidelines which suggest two four-ounce servings a week, or 25 pounds a year.

If the idea of eating that much fish sounds, well, a little fishy, we’re here to help. There are plenty of ways to cook common varieties of fish – like salmon, tilapia, and basa – that won’t leave a salty (or even worse, bland) taste in your mouth.

Stacker compiled a list of the best Fish recipes from Allrecipes, that are sure to make even the most hesitant diner happy.

Allrecipes

Hudson’s Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Salmon

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Veracruz-Style Red Snapper

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Blackened Tuna

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Barlow’s Blackened Catfish

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Capers and Halibut

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 2 steaks
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick Fish Tacos

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spanish Moroccan Fish

– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Indian Fish Curry

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 85 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 19
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fried Bass

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 6 fillets
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Yogurt-Marinated Salmon Fillets (Dahi Machhali Masaledar)

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 fillets
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Seasoned Swai Fish Fillet

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Perfect Ten Baked Cod

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Salmon Patties I

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 4 to 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Miso Soup

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Marinated Tuna Steak

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 11 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 51 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Salmon I

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 16 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 31 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Campbell’s® Tuna Noodle Casserole

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John’s Fresh Salmon Cakes

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 salmon cakes
– Number of ingredients: 15
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Maple Salmon

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Unbelievable Fish Batter

– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 2 1/4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pan-Seared Tilapia

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Total: 18 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ahi Poke Basic

– Prep: 15 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 to 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Tuna Patties

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Southern Fried Catfish

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Broiled Haddock

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 17 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Super Simple Salmon

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 fillets
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fish in Foil

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Classic Fish and Chips

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 5 to 7 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Baked Tilapia

– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tuna Noodle Casserole from Scratch

– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Southern Apple Tuna Salad

– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Haddock

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air-Fried Crumbed Fish

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 22 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 fillets
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Heavenly Halibut

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cioppino

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 13
– Yield: 12 to 14 servings
– Number of ingredients: 18
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Cod

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Salmon Bake

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sesame Seared Tuna

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 steaks
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Sea Bass

– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Blackened Salmon Fillets

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pan Seared Salmon I

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Tuna Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl

– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 bowls
– Number of ingredients: 13
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Salmon II

– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 60 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Best Smoked Salmon Spread

– Prep: 15 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Read more about the recipe here