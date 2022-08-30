Vegan food is so much more than just salads—and these recipes are the proof in the pudding.
Stacker compiled a list of vegan recipes from Allrecipes that range from filling comfort foods like shepherd’s pie to light vegan arepas or flavorful curries.
Keep reading for dozens of meal ideas to show your friends and families the wonderful variety of flavors a vegan diet can offer.
Allrecipes
Vegan Bean Taco Filling
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Breaded, Fried, Softly Spiced Tofu
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spicy Tahini Sauce with Kale, Sea Vegetables, and Soba Noodles
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Traditional Style Vegan Shepherd’s Pie
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 55 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Arepas Made with Polenta
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 arepas
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Seitan Makhani (Vegan-Style Indian Butter Chicken)
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 65 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 23
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Lasagna I
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Fajitas
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 5 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 baked potatoes
– Number of ingredients: 3
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Plant-Based Tomato Tart
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 80 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 1 tart
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Briam (Greek Baked Zucchini and Potatoes)
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 30 mins
– Total: 1 hr 60 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Mac and No Cheese
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 cups
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Black Bean Burgers
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Mexican Rice and Beans
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Muesli
– Prep: 10 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 8 cups
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quick Black Beans and Rice
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Sheet Pan Ratatouille
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 42 mins
– Total: 57 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Meyer Lemon Avocado Toast
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 3 mins
– Total: 13 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Stir-Fry
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chickpea Curry
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Savannah’s Best Marinated Portobello Mushrooms
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 33 mins
– Additional: 17 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spicy Vegan Potato Curry
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Fresh Tomato Pasta
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 12 mins
– Total: 22 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Baked Tofu
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Tofu Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce (Vegan)
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Marrakesh Vegetable Curry
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 19
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Jackfruit Pulled “Pork”
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 hrs 13 mins
– Total: 6 hrs 23 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 23
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spicy Asian Ramen Noodles
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Ta’ameya (Egyptian Falafel)
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 8 mins
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 28 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 50 falafel
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 15 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 8 tacos
– Number of ingredients: 4
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Basic Seitan – Wheat Meat (Vegan Meat Substitute)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 1 hr 30 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 4 to 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Alfredo with Veggies
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Additional: 20 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Mexican Black Beans and Rice
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Aloo Matar
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Chickpea Curry without Coconut Milk
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Crazy Creamy Chickpea Curry
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 10 cups
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Couscous with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomato
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Moong Dal
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Fasolakia (Greek Green Beans)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 50 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegan Black Bean Quesadillas
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here