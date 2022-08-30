Vegan food is so much more than just salads—and these recipes are the proof in the pudding.

Stacker compiled a list of vegan recipes from Allrecipes that range from filling comfort foods like shepherd’s pie to light vegan arepas or flavorful curries.

Keep reading for dozens of meal ideas to show your friends and families the wonderful variety of flavors a vegan diet can offer.

Allrecipes

Vegan Bean Taco Filling

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Breaded, Fried, Softly Spiced Tofu

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spicy Tahini Sauce with Kale, Sea Vegetables, and Soba Noodles

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Traditional Style Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 55 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Arepas Made with Polenta

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 arepas

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Seitan Makhani (Vegan-Style Indian Butter Chicken)

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 65 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 23

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Lasagna I

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Fajitas

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 5 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 baked potatoes

– Number of ingredients: 3

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Plant-Based Tomato Tart

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Additional: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 80 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 1 tart

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Briam (Greek Baked Zucchini and Potatoes)

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 30 mins

– Total: 1 hr 60 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Mac and No Cheese

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 cups

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mexican Rice and Beans

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Allrecipes

Muesli

– Prep: 10 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 8 cups

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick Black Beans and Rice

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Sheet Pan Ratatouille

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 42 mins

– Total: 57 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Meyer Lemon Avocado Toast

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 3 mins

– Total: 13 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Stir-Fry

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chickpea Curry

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Savannah’s Best Marinated Portobello Mushrooms

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 33 mins

– Additional: 17 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spicy Vegan Potato Curry

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fresh Tomato Pasta

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 12 mins

– Total: 22 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Tofu

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tofu Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce (Vegan)

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Marrakesh Vegetable Curry

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 19

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Jackfruit Pulled “Pork”

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 6 hrs 13 mins

– Total: 6 hrs 23 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 23

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spicy Asian Ramen Noodles

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ta’ameya (Egyptian Falafel)

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 8 mins

– Additional: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 28 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 50 falafel

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 15 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 8 tacos

– Number of ingredients: 4

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Basic Seitan – Wheat Meat (Vegan Meat Substitute)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 1 hr 30 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 4 to 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Alfredo with Veggies

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Additional: 20 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mexican Black Beans and Rice

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Aloo Matar

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Chickpea Curry without Coconut Milk

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Crazy Creamy Chickpea Curry

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 10 cups

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Yellow Squash and Tofu Stir Fry

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Couscous with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomato

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Moong Dal

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fasolakia (Greek Green Beans)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 50 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegan Black Bean Quesadillas

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here