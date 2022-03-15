According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, poultry is the second most commonly eaten meat in the world, accounting for 33% of all meat consumption.

Relatively inexpensive and easy to get, the protein is praised by dieticians for being low in fat and high in nutrients, a combination that leaves you feeling fuller longer.

The problem with chicken, however, is that it can get easy to get into a rut with it. Despite being incredibly versatile, many of us wind up preparing it the same way over and over again. In an effort to help you branch out, Stacker compiled a list of Chicken recipes from Allrecipes — read on to feel inspired.

Greek Chicken Skewers

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

French Onion-Breaded Baked Chicken

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 chicken breasts

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Apricot-Glazed Chicken Breasts

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 55 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Broiled Paprika and Lemon-Pepper Chicken Breasts

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 chicken breasts

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Anne’s Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Pollo alla Birra for Two

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Quick Chicken Piccata

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Keto Smothered Chicken Thighs

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Pot Pie IX

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 50 mins

– Total: 70 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Instant Pot® Chicken Cacciatore

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Additional: 5 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 chicken thighs

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Tanya’s Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 30 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Buffalo Chicken Dip

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 5 cups

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Mamaw’s Chicken and Rice Casserole

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 20 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Dreamy Chicken Francese

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 35 mins

– Servings: 3

– Yield: 3 servings

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Parmesan

– Prep: 25 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Ultimate Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 1 hr 20 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 1 hr 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Jazzy New Orleans Chicken

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

King Ranch Chicken Casserole

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 75 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Broccoli Chicken Casserole I

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Homemade Chicken Soup

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Sheet Pan Chicken Breast with Feta and Vegetables

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 10 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Tender Italian Baked Chicken

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Stir-Fry

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Additional: 15 mins

– Total: 80 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

– Read more about the recipe here

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Baked Chicken Wings

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 10 wings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 15 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 40 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

– Read more about the recipe here

Baked Garlic Parmesan Chicken

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Broccoli Chicken Divan

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Jambalaya

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Total: 65 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 17

– Read more about the recipe here

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 5

– Read more about the recipe here

Basic Chicken Salad

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 5 mins

– Total: 10 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 25 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Katsu

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 10 mins

– Total: 20 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

– Prep: 20 mins

– Cook: 6 mins

– Total: 26 mins

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

– Read more about the recipe here

Baked Split Chicken Breast

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 45 mins

– Additional: 45 mins

– Total: 100 mins

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Marsala

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 10

– Read more about the recipe here

Mom’s Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust

– Prep: 30 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Additional: 10 mins

– Total: 60 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 pot pie

– Number of ingredients: 15

– Read more about the recipe here

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

– Prep: 15 mins

– Cook: 4 hrs 15 mins

– Total: 4 hrs 30 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

– Read more about the recipe here

Chicken Cordon Bleu I

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 35 mins

– Total: 45 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 30 mins

– Total: 40 mins

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

– Read more about the recipe here

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

– Prep: 10 mins

– Cook: 20 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 4

– Yield: 4 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here

Homemade Chicken Gravy

– Prep: 5 mins

– Cook: 25 mins

– Total: 30 mins

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

– Read more about the recipe here