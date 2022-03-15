According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, poultry is the second most commonly eaten meat in the world, accounting for 33% of all meat consumption.
Relatively inexpensive and easy to get, the protein is praised by dieticians for being low in fat and high in nutrients, a combination that leaves you feeling fuller longer.
The problem with chicken, however, is that it can get easy to get into a rut with it. Despite being incredibly versatile, many of us wind up preparing it the same way over and over again. In an effort to help you branch out, Stacker compiled a list of Chicken recipes from Allrecipes — read on to feel inspired.
Greek Chicken Skewers
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
French Onion-Breaded Baked Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 chicken breasts
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Apricot-Glazed Chicken Breasts
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 55 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
Broiled Paprika and Lemon-Pepper Chicken Breasts
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 chicken breasts
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Anne’s Chicken Chilaquiles Rojas
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Pollo alla Birra for Two
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Quick Chicken Piccata
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Keto Smothered Chicken Thighs
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Pot Pie IX
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 50 mins
– Total: 70 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Instant Pot® Chicken Cacciatore
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Additional: 5 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 chicken thighs
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Tanya’s Louisiana Southern Fried Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 30 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Buffalo Chicken Dip
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 5 cups
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Mamaw’s Chicken and Rice Casserole
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 1 hr 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Dreamy Chicken Francese
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 35 mins
– Servings: 3
– Yield: 3 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Parmesan
– Prep: 25 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Ultimate Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 1 hr 20 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 1 hr 60 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Jazzy New Orleans Chicken
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 75 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Broccoli Chicken Casserole I
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Homemade Chicken Soup
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Sheet Pan Chicken Breast with Feta and Vegetables
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Tender Italian Baked Chicken
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Stir-Fry
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Additional: 15 mins
– Total: 80 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
– Read more about the recipe here
Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 10 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Baked Chicken Wings
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 10 wings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 40 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
– Read more about the recipe here
Baked Garlic Parmesan Chicken
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Quick Chicken Piccata
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 15 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Broccoli Chicken Divan
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Jambalaya
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Total: 65 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 17
– Read more about the recipe here
Simple Baked Chicken Breasts
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 5
– Read more about the recipe here
Basic Chicken Salad
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 5 mins
– Total: 10 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 25 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Katsu
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 10 mins
– Total: 20 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel
– Prep: 20 mins
– Cook: 6 mins
– Total: 26 mins
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
– Read more about the recipe here
Baked Split Chicken Breast
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 45 mins
– Additional: 45 mins
– Total: 100 mins
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Marsala
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
– Read more about the recipe here
Mom’s Fabulous Chicken Pot Pie with Biscuit Crust
– Prep: 30 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Additional: 10 mins
– Total: 60 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 pot pie
– Number of ingredients: 15
– Read more about the recipe here
Slow Cooker Butter Chicken
– Prep: 15 mins
– Cook: 4 hrs 15 mins
– Total: 4 hrs 30 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
– Read more about the recipe here
Chicken Cordon Bleu I
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 35 mins
– Total: 45 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 30 mins
– Total: 40 mins
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
– Read more about the recipe here
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
– Prep: 10 mins
– Cook: 20 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here
Homemade Chicken Gravy
– Prep: 5 mins
– Cook: 25 mins
– Total: 30 mins
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
– Read more about the recipe here