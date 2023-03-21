If you’re craving comfort food, but don’t have a lot of time to get dinner on the table, this one pot meal might be for you.

Culinarian Lauren Lane joins Christel Bell in the FOX4 Kitchen to make a one pot chicken alfredo pasta.

Ingredients

8 ounces of uncooked penne or rigatoni. (half a pound bag or box)

15 oz jar of Alfredo sauce.

1.5 cups chicken stock

1 uncooked chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of dried Italian seasoning

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Optional: fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

Spray an 8×8 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat over to 375°F In an 8×8 baking dish, stir together uncooked chicken uncooked pasta, Alfredo sauce, chicken stock, and the rest of the ingredients EXCEPT parmesan and herbs. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. and bake for 40-45 minutes. Uncover; give the pasta a good stir. At this point you should check the pasta to make sure that it is al dente (firm but with a tender bite). Sprinkle mozzarella over the top. Bake uncovered for 8-10 more minutes (or until cheese is melted and pasta is tender). Garnish with freshly grated Parmesan or fresh chopped herbs, if desired.