KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of teachers, students, and families are celebrating because school is out for summer.

But some things never stop. Kids will still want to know what’s for lunch.

A local school district has some ideas that will take the stress out of trying to find something that kids will love to eat.

Nutritionists with the Lee’s Summit School District say they have the answer. They know what they are doing.

Connie Kingsley is the Inventory Specialist for Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. She was named the 2023 national Employee of the Year by the national non-profit School Nutrition Association.

Stacey Carter manages the cafeteria at Highland Park Elementary School. She was named Manager of the Year by SNA as the Mountain Plains region.

Lori Danella works with both winners as the Director of Nutrition for Lee’s Summit Schools.

Danella says families can’t go wrong this summer by making and serving yogurt parfaits for breakfast, lunch, or a quick snack. Danella says they are packed with healthy nutrients and are incredibly versatile.

Another tip from is to use a mason jar to make a salad or a layered rice dish. She says kids will have fun putting lunch together while learning about what makes a meal healthy. Plus they’ll enjoy eating something they made.

Any family that is struggling to make ends meet this summer should ask their children’s school district where the feeding site is located. Schools across the metro will still serve free breakfast and lunch through the summer break.

In Lee’s Summit, the designated school is Meadow Lane Elementary. Any Lee’s Summit student who is 18 or younger can get free breakfast and lunch at the school from June 5-29.