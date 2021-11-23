Kansas City, Kansas native Eric Stonestreet shares favorite Thanksgiving recipes

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Actor and Kansas native Eric Stonestreet is cooking up something new for Thanksgiving this year. He worked with McCormick to share two of his favorite recipes.

Stonestreet and McCormick say the Dry Brined Turkey Breast with Apple Cider Gravy will add a new twist to the Thanksgiving staple. Stonestreet said he uses his own personalized spice rub in the dish.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and I love to incorporate spices into my signature rubs that I use on my favorite cuts of meat that I cook for family and friends,” Stonestreet said.

If you’re looking for a new side to try, Stonestreet suggests his Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Butternut Squash.

“Bringing people together this time of year is super important to me, and I look forward to working with McCormick to ensure everyone’s holiday season is filled with delicious food and plenty of memorable moments with their family,” Stonestreet said.

Stonestreet is also partnering with McCormick to find and honor community heroes in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City. Winners will receive a new, state-of-the-art, fully stocked, Tiny Kitchen. You can vote for your favorite by downloading the McCormick Flavor Maker app.

You can also use the app to look up recipes for other Thanksgiving dishes and desserts.