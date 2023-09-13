KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall is just around the corner and this recipe is sure to bring you all of the fall vibes.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos was in the FOX4 kitchen with Chef Bryant Wigger from Plate Italiano Moderno to learn how to make Fall Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds and Parmigiano.

Ingredients:

4 Tbl. Butter cut into cubes

2 Tbl. Chopped Whole Almonds

4 cups Brussels Sprouts Shredded

3 tsp. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

¼ cup Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Directions:

Put a large pan over medium heat and let it get warm Add the butter and let it start to brown and watch for the foam to disappear. Add the toasted almonds and it should smell like fresh popped popcorn. Add the brussels sprouts and toss. Cook for 1 minute then add the lemon juice and half the parmigiano. Toss and season with salt and pepper put in a bowl and top with the rest of the parmigiano.

Chef Wigger said you can add chicken breast to the dish to make it more of a well balanced meal.