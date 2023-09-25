KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are looking for fall pumpkin-based recipes, we’ve got you covered with these delicious recipes.

For this week’s PRICE CHOPPER recipe, Toni whips up delicious fall recipes including Pumpkin Queso and Pumpkin Energy Bites.

Pumpkin Queso

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups low-sodium broth

1 cup canned pumpkin (plain pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling)

1/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons cumin

1-2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (diced)

1 15 oz can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained and liquid reserved

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

Directions:

In a medium pot whisk together broth, pumpkin, flour, spices, and reserved tomato liquid over medium-high heat. Bring pot to a boil and stir until thickened. Stir in cheese and tomatoes. Optional: top with additional fresh tomatoes or chorizo.

Pumpkin Energy Bites

Ingredients:

2 cups oats

1/2 cup nut butter of choice

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1/2 cup honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Roll into one-inch balls. Chill for at least 30 minutes until firm and serve, or store in the refrigerator for up to a week.