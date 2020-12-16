Flaming bananas foster French toast recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here’s a fun little breakfast recipe you can do with your kids, your family or just for yourself to kick start the day! This recipe is delectable and delicious – and there’s a show to go with! Hope you like fire!

FOX4’s Karli Ritter worked with chef Matt Chatfield with Wolf, Raven & Cove by Roth Living on the Plaza to show how to make this sweet dish. Watch the demonstration in the video embedded in this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup half-and-half

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons honey, warmed in microwave for 20 seconds

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

8 (1/2-inch) slices day-old or stale country loaf, brioche or challah bread

4 tablespoons butter

Directions:

In medium size mixing bowl, whisk together the half-and-half, eggs, honey, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. You may do this the night before. When ready to cook, pour custard mixture into a pie plate and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 Convection, or 375 degrees F bake. Dip bread into mixture, allow to soak for 15 seconds on each side. Over medium-low heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a 10-inch nonstick sauté’ pan, or a griddle. Place slices of bread in the pan, be careful not to crowd the slices, and cook until golden brown, approximately 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from pan and place on rack in oven for 5 minutes. Repeat with all 8 slices. Serve immediately with Bananas Foster Topping

Yield: 4 servings

Bananas Foster Topping

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup (1.75 ounces) dark brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon banana liqueur

2 slightly ripe bananas, sliced ½ inch cuts

1/4 cup Meyer’s dark rum

Directions:

Melt the butter in a 10-inch heavy skillet over low heat. Add the dark brown sugar, ground allspice and nutmeg and stir until sugar dissolves. Add banana liqueur and bring sauce to simmer. Add bananas and cook for 1 minute on each side, carefully spooning sauce over bananas as they are cooking. Remove bananas from pan to a serving dish. Bring sauce to a simmer and carefully add the rum. If the sauce is very hot, the alcohol will flame on its own. If not, using stick flame, carefully ignite and continue cooking until flame dies out, approximately 1 to 2 minutes. If sauce is too thin, cook for 1 to 2 minutes until it is syrupy in consistency. Immediately spoon the sauce over bananas and serve. Serve with the French toast and whipped cream.

