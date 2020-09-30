Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert flips over Kansas City’s history of sausage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you pick up those tongs at the grill, it’s practically a rule that you have to click it together. Here in the metro, there’s a lot of clicking going on.

There are some incredible artisanal sausage makers in KC, and food and beverage journalists Dave Eckert is showing off some great meat made right here at home. The best part is that there hundreds of variations – something for everyone!

Hear from Dave about KC sausages, and see where he gets his in the video embedded in this story.

Here are a couple tricks from the man himself:

Reverse sear: Cook the sausage on a low heat first to cook all the way through, and then transfer the meat to high heat to get the bratwurst crisp on the outside

Avoid the split: Some don’t mind, but if you don’t want the sausage splitting, you can poke holes in it first like a baked potato to alleviate some of the pressure

You can read more from Dave Eckert at Kansas City Homes and Style. You can also follow him on Instagram @eatsanddrinkswithdave.

